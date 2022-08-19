Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a recent relocation a few doors down from its original location at the foot of The Moor, The Cabin a North American-inspired pancake and waffle-house now inhabits the same building as the rather delightful Wildwood artisan gift shop.

Scrumptious food and coffee is served downstairs, which can always be walked off with a post (or pre) meal saunter upstairs for a good old peruse around the Wildwood artisan gift shop while you avert your mind from the calories consumed to a selection of offerings that continually tempt you to bring home… In a nutshell it’s a haven of indulgence on many levels, what’s not to like?

The thing about The Cabin is that it’s a place of temptation, just one peek at its Instagram page and you can’t help but salivate, there are so many dishes on offer and each one seems even more compelling than the picture you just scrolled past — seriously, it all just looks so good.

The Cabin.

When we arrived, we waited to be seated by the bear by the door - not an actual bear, just an adorable huggable model - one of the front-of-house team greeted us almost instantly before presenting us with a choice of seating options, and a menu that was littered with choices… so.many.choices.

The menu at The Cabin is an extensive and thorough affair… Although, I must admit it can initially seem quite overwhelming, there’s so much that you want to try that it can be hard to decide.

The hot weather necessitated a cooling drink and after debating whether I should go for the Maple Affogato - featuring a dollop of Our Cow Molly maple ice-cream drowned in a double shot of hot espresso - or a Coke Float, I decided on the Stawberry Shake, a fruity delight made with two generous scoops of Our Cow Molly ice-cream.

Next up came the food choices, after much deliberation we went for a Jalapeño & Cheese bagel, topped with guacamole and scrambled eggs. This was followed by a 2 Pancake Stack, sweet being the order of the day, which was topped with streaky bacon and a scoop of Our Cow Molly Maple ice-cream, with a side of Pure Canadian Maple Syrup.

The Cabin.

The Strawberry Shakes arrived and, despite wishing that I’d gone for the Peanut Butter and Jelly variant to mix things up, we were not at all disappointed. It was rich in flavour, creamy and also very cooling. Very much appreciated with the heat outside (it was 31ºc).

A short while later our food arrived with a smile from the friendly and not at all intrusive Cabin team. The Jalapeño & Cheese bagel was toasted to perfection with a nice crunch to the exterior, while remaining soft inside, it was more than suitably complemented by a thick lathering of guacamole and worked really well with the scrambled egg on top. Scrambled egg is one of those simple things that so many get wrong and the texture was right on the ball, not runny and definitely not rubbery… not too bad at all. It clearly was a hit as before I knew it the entirety of the dish had been absorbed with a smile to boot.

The double-stack pancakes were an entirely different beast — in a good way. Two thick American-style pancakes layed with three rashers of streaky bacon, served alongside a small bowl with a scoop of Maple ice-cream and a little paper ramekin filled to the brim with Canadian Maple Syrup. For just an extra £1,50 you can always add an extra pancake but most people won’t need that, I certainly didn’t. After topping the pancakes and bacon with the ice-cream, we drizzled (carefully may I add) the thick Maple syrup over the whole plate and wasted no time in tucking in.

Every single mouthful was a flavoursome delight to behold, despite the initial look of concern as I placed the ice-cream atop the bacon it wasn’t long before we were both tucking in and it was definitely a tasty, if hefty, sweet treat that hit the spot.

The Cabin.

The Cabin serves up a variety of food from the aforementioned flavoured bagels, North American-style pancakes, epic French toast and waffles too. Every dish is full of flavour, whatever combination you decide to come up with and everything is cooked to perfection. If you have a hankering for filling, wholesome American inspired waffle-house flavours you can’t go wrong at The Cabin. And that’s without mentioning the cakes and selection of sweet treats and drinks on offer.

All in, our bill came to £25.75… which isn’t too bad for two pretty-fulfilling meals. If you desire something filling and wholesome, we’ll be back… once we’ve recovered, and that’s a compliment in the highest sense.

The Cabin is open seven-days a week, find out more: https://www.thecabin-sheffield.co.uk/

The Cabin.

The Cabin.