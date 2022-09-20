Turtle Bay is now serving five new cocktails and Red Stripe supercharged with Wray and Nephew rum for Turtle Bay’s new Steel Bottom Beers.

The bar says its new cocktail collection is designed to make the magic of the “Caribbean social” part of everyday life in Sheffield.

Turtle Bay has launched a brand new cocktail menu in Sheffield and is now offering Steel Bottom Beers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cocktails include the Caribbean Candy Sour with Kingston 62 Gold Rum, amaretto and falernum, green melon liqueur, apple, grapefruit and fresh lime – dubbed as a wicked sweet and sour blend that will transport guests to sunnier climes in an instant.

Turtle Bay have also added their trademark island vibes to a stone cold classic as they launch their own new take on the espresso martini, with the aptly named Dessert Island cocktail.

This salted caramel martini consists of dark rum, Tia Maria, cold brew coffee, salted caramel sauce and vanilla. It’s a dreamy and decadent dessert in a glass.

The team have also re-worked a classic long island to bring guests the Tobago Tea, which includes Duppy white rum, vodka, tequila, gin and triple sec, grapefruit, mango and fresh lime.

As well as the brand new creations, Turtle Bay have brought back old favourites with a fresh twist, such as the Jamrock Punch with gin, passionfruit, strawberry, apple, grapefruit, fresh lime.

And back by popular demand is the infamous Tingwray, made up of Wray & Nephew white rum, grapefruit and fresh lime – described as a perfect combination of strength and flavour and one designed to kick Autumn off in style.

A totally new experience now on offer at Turtle Bay are the Steel Bottom Beers, inspired by one of Jamaica’s most iconic drinks.

Steel Bottom Beers take their name from the shot of rum at the bottom of the glass and the result is a supercharged glass of Red Stripe.