Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FSA was set up in 2000 following several high-profile outbreaks of foodborne illness.

It is the the independent government department working to protect public health and consumers’ wider interests in relation to food.

Two takeaways in Sheffield have 'zero' food hygiene ratings - Red on West Street and Smashcity Burgers near to the Centertainment complex

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FSA website states: “Our work not only protects people but also reduces the economic burden of foodborne illness and supports the UK economy and trade by ensuring that our food has a strong reputation for safety and authenticity in the UK and abroad.

“We are responsible for the systems that regulate food businesses and we are at the forefront of tackling food crime.

“The FSA’s role does not just cover food safety, but also other consumer interests in food, which include price, availability, and some aspects of food production standards like environmental concerns and animal welfare. Ensuring food you can trust is central to our mission.”

Awarding food hygiene ratings is one element of its work.

According to the FSA website, 771 takeaways and sandwich shops in Sheffield have been inspected and awarded ratings from zero to five, with five being the highest rating possible.

Two in the city have a ‘zero’ rating – Red, a chinese takeaway on West Street in the city centre and Smashcity Burgers on Surbiton Street, next to the Centertainment complex.

Red’s last inspection was carried out in January 2022 and Smashcity Burgers was inspected in June 2022.