Food hygiene Sheffield: Takeaways with worst rating in city
Two takeaways in Sheffield have been awarded a ‘zero’ rating for food hygiene in the most up-to-date list available from the Food Standards Agency.
The FSA was set up in 2000 following several high-profile outbreaks of foodborne illness.
It is the the independent government department working to protect public health and consumers’ wider interests in relation to food.
Most Popular
-
1
Shock as Graze Inn and The Eagle pubs on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road announce double closure
-
2
Players Bar in Sheffield closes and 'goes out with a bang'
-
3
Roast pork sandwich in Sheffield: Fan of tasty treat maps best places selling them across the city
-
4
Property: Sheffield's most desirable suburb is like Surrey with a smile
-
5
Fears Sheffield's Ecclesall Road 'will be dead very soon' after shock closure of Graze Inn and The Eagle pubs
MORE: 7 restaurants that have opened in Sheffield this year - and what customers have said in Google Reviews
The FSA website states: “Our work not only protects people but also reduces the economic burden of foodborne illness and supports the UK economy and trade by ensuring that our food has a strong reputation for safety and authenticity in the UK and abroad.
“We are responsible for the systems that regulate food businesses and we are at the forefront of tackling food crime.
“The FSA’s role does not just cover food safety, but also other consumer interests in food, which include price, availability, and some aspects of food production standards like environmental concerns and animal welfare. Ensuring food you can trust is central to our mission.”
MORE: British Restaurant Awards: 9 Sheffield restaurants nominated including Neon Fish, Whirlow Hall Farm and Joro
Awarding food hygiene ratings is one element of its work.
According to the FSA website, 771 takeaways and sandwich shops in Sheffield have been inspected and awarded ratings from zero to five, with five being the highest rating possible.
Two in the city have a ‘zero’ rating – Red, a chinese takeaway on West Street in the city centre and Smashcity Burgers on Surbiton Street, next to the Centertainment complex.
Red’s last inspection was carried out in January 2022 and Smashcity Burgers was inspected in June 2022.