On 16 August, the nominations for the British Restaurant Awards were announced.

The British Restaurant Awards, is an annual awards ceremony that provides an opportunity for customers to nominate and vote for the Best Restaurants, Chefs, and culinary experiences in the UK.

Some of the UK’s top restaurants have made the shortlist at this year’s 4th annual awards show focused on raising the profile of British Restaurants worldwide and providing an opportunity for customers to voice their opinions through nominations and votes.

This year’s nominees feature some amazing new launches who are making waves across the country offering a unique experience in cuisine for their customers – And some of our favorite restaurants in Sheffield have made the cut.

So without further ado, here are the nominees for Sheffield:

A number of Sheffield restaurants have been nominated for top awards.

Neon Fish The ultimate seafood restaurant in Sheffield, Neon Fish has been nominated for The British Restaurant awards.

Piccolos is an authentic Italian in Sheffield which has also been nominated for the British Restaurant Awards in 2022

Ego Mediterranean Ego Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar is another nominee for the awards that serves freshly cooked food, wine and cocktails set in the beautiful Winter Gardens, in the heart of Sheffield City Centre.