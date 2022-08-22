British Restaurant Awards: 9 Sheffield restaurants nominated including Neon Fish, Whirlow Hall Farm and Joro
The British Restaurant Awards is an annual awards ceremony in the UK – and will see famous faces such as Gordon Ramsey, Jamie Oliver, Levi Roots nominated alongside a number of Sheffield restaurants.
On 16 August, the nominations for the British Restaurant Awards were announced.
The British Restaurant Awards, is an annual awards ceremony that provides an opportunity for customers to nominate and vote for the Best Restaurants, Chefs, and culinary experiences in the UK.
Some of the UK’s top restaurants have made the shortlist at this year’s 4th annual awards show focused on raising the profile of British Restaurants worldwide and providing an opportunity for customers to voice their opinions through nominations and votes.
This year’s nominees feature some amazing new launches who are making waves across the country offering a unique experience in cuisine for their customers – And some of our favorite restaurants in Sheffield have made the cut.
So without further ado, here are the nominees for Sheffield: