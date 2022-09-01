Guyshi BBQ and Bar: New Japanese charcoal barbeque restaurant opens it's doors
A new Japanese restaurant, said to be the first of it’s kind in Sheffield, has opened it’s doors and is offering a launch discount to celebrate.
Guyshi BBQ and Bar on West Street in Sheffield City Centre have opened their doors to customers after weeks of preparations.
The restaurant says it is Sheffield’s first Japanese charcoal barbeque restaurant and bar and offers a range of delicious sounding products.
Premium A5-grade Wagyu beef, sashimi and sake cocktails are all on the menu, with teppanyaki style dining making it a brilliant experience.
To celebrate, the restaurant is opening with a soft launch off of 12% off food until September 6.
It has been made clear the restaurant is generally only taking walk-ins, with table reservations usually not available, however, teppanyaki tables of six people or more have been asked to contact the restaurant in advance.
More News: Sheffield judge tells vile child rapist 'you destroyed the early childhoods of your victims'
They are open from 12.00pm to 10.00pm everyday.