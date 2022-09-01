Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guyshi BBQ and Bar on West Street in Sheffield City Centre have opened their doors to customers after weeks of preparations.

The restaurant says it is Sheffield’s first Japanese charcoal barbeque restaurant and bar and offers a range of delicious sounding products.

Guyshi is opening on West Street, just opposite the Middlewood/Malin Bridge-bound tram stop.

Premium A5-grade Wagyu beef, sashimi and sake cocktails are all on the menu, with teppanyaki style dining making it a brilliant experience.

To celebrate, the restaurant is opening with a soft launch off of 12% off food until September 6.

It has been made clear the restaurant is generally only taking walk-ins, with table reservations usually not available, however, teppanyaki tables of six people or more have been asked to contact the restaurant in advance.