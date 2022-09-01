News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Guyshi BBQ and Bar: New Japanese charcoal barbeque restaurant opens it's doors

A new Japanese restaurant, said to be the first of it’s kind in Sheffield, has opened it’s doors and is offering a launch discount to celebrate.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 7:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 7:39 pm

Guyshi BBQ and Bar on West Street in Sheffield City Centre have opened their doors to customers after weeks of preparations.

Read More

Read More
Shock as Graze Inn and The Eagle pubs on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road announce dou...

The restaurant says it is Sheffield’s first Japanese charcoal barbeque restaurant and bar and offers a range of delicious sounding products.

Guyshi is opening on West Street, just opposite the Middlewood/Malin Bridge-bound tram stop.

Most Popular

Premium A5-grade Wagyu beef, sashimi and sake cocktails are all on the menu, with teppanyaki style dining making it a brilliant experience.

More News: BT moving 1,000 workers into £27m new office in Sheffield

To celebrate, the restaurant is opening with a soft launch off of 12% off food until September 6.

It has been made clear the restaurant is generally only taking walk-ins, with table reservations usually not available, however, teppanyaki tables of six people or more have been asked to contact the restaurant in advance.

More News: Sheffield judge tells vile child rapist 'you destroyed the early childhoods of your victims'

They are open from 12.00pm to 10.00pm everyday.

SheffieldWest Street