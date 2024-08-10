Flame Fusion: I visited ‘hidden gem’ restaurant by Bramall Lane in Sheffield serving modern Indian cuisine
Looking up at the huge red and white Bramall Lane stadium is a gorgeous miniature restaurant on Shoreham Street in Highfield, Sheffield.
This 16-seat restaurant is one of few food businesses on the stretch of road, but don’t let this unusual location fool you, for it is a true hidden gem.
Owned by Nad Kahn, who is also one of the two passionate chefs, this venue serves the very best from both the north and south regions of India, from idli with sambar and dosa, to palak paneer and dal makhani.
Nad used to own the hugely popular Front Room on Langsett Road in Hillsborough, but it closed during the pandemic after five years of trading.
He told me his passion for cooking meant he couldn’t stay away for long, and when he saw a former roofing shop up for sale, he quickly scooped it up and transformed it into the dinky eatery it is today.
When I stepped into the restaurant, I was genuinely stunned by the interior. Nad told me he had plucked inspiration for its design from some of his favourite venues in London. I’m no interior designer, but I was in awe of the complementary dark greens and golds.
One of my simple pleasures in life is al-fresco dining, and this restaurant offers this too. A stunning terrace built earlier this year meant I could close my eyes and pretend I was in Kerala… though the temperature would probably mean winter over there.
I had a range of small items from the menu brought to me by Nad and bar manager Mandeep Kaur. This included lamb chops, idli, potato dosa, seekh lamb kebab, as well as coconut chutney, aloo, sambar, and tomato chutney - all perfect choices for sharing.
As someone who doesn’t eat lamb very often, I was shocked by how tender and tasty both the lamb chops and kebab were. They were packed full of flavour, rich and succulent.
Idli was new to me, but they went perfectly with the sides, particularly the sambar, and tomato chutney. The coconut chutney just melted pure flavour in your mouth, and was a great accompaniment to the dosa.
For those who avoid meat, there are also plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, as it is a popular diet in northern states in India.
Nad told me how they have some very good and valued customers, but he added “we just don’t have enough of them”.
Perhaps the lack of presence on social media could be partly to blame, and the fact it is not in an area with much footfall - but the quality of the food, the customer service, and ambience certainly goes above and beyond expectations.
Flame Fusion is a solid recommendation from me to you for next time you’re looking for an intimate dinner out with your loved ones, family or friends.
The restaurant, at 321 Shoreham Street, is open for lunch and evening meals Tuesday to Saturday. It also offers collection and delivery services. Visit https://flamefusion.uk/ for more information.
