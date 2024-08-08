Forge Bakehouse makes the finals of National Bakery Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s Forge Bakehouse has made it to the final of the National Bakery Awards.

Already selected as the best bakery in South Yorkshire, at regional level, Forge Bakehouse now goes through to the final of the competition which will be held in London on September 25 and is hosted by Bakery Business magazine.

The announcement comes just days after the Bakehouse reached the finals of Isigny Sainte-Mère Best Croissant UK 2024 competition, with the winner set to be announced on September 26.

“We are delighted that the work of the Forge Bakehouse team is being recognised at a national level and that we find ourselves shortlisted in two such prestigious competitions,” said Forge Bakehouse owner Liva Guest.

Forge Bakehouse owner Liva Guest

“Our bakehouse team take enormous pride in creating a range of outstanding cakes and pastries and it means so much to us that their dedication and enthusiasm is paying off.

“Just to be one of the finalists from bakeries all over the country is an enormous accolade and something we are already incredibly proud of.”

Forge Bakehouse has shops and cafés in Abbeydale, Beauchief, Lodge Moor, Dronfield, Chesterfield and Sheffield Station and also supplies pastries and breads to True North Brew Co’s Forum Kitchen and Bar at Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre.

The Bakehouse offers an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries, available in the shops as well as for weddings, corporate events, markets and meetings.

The Forge Bakehouse cafés are also known for their coffee and tea selection, with a team of experienced baristas regularly introducing new offerings.

New savoury items like the melted cheese croissant have increased the brand’s popularity as both a dine-in and take-out destination.

The Beauchief café and shop in Hutcliffe Wood Road also features locally made butter, milk, and a variety of Sheffield-sourced meats and other products.

Also just introduced a selection of finest British farmhouse and artisan cheeses - supplied by Cheese and Friends - and available at Beauchief and Lodge Moor.