Chris Bamford and Kate Major are the new landlords of The Harlequin, on Nursery Street, on the outskirts of Kelham.

This marks the third city centre pub for the business partners, who also own The Crow Inn on Scotland Street, and the Rutland Arms, on Brown Street.

Since getting the keys on July 9, the pair have been working around the clock with the help of Gary Ward and others to carry out a £50,000 renovation of the building for its re-opening which happened less than four weeks later, on Friday, August 2.

The pair are keen to keep the community at the centre of The Harlequin’s heart, with Chris having seen the pub in its heyday while working there for three years from 2008.

Chris, aged 38, said: “When I worked here before it was a busy pub. It used to be quite well known, so we know what its potential could be.

“The industry has fallen on bad times since covid and it’s affected a lot of businesses; but we feel like pubs are coming back.”

Kate, 35, and Chris first met while working at Shakespeare's, on Gibraltar Street. In 2017 they had opened The Rutland Arms together, and later acquired The Crow Inn in 2019.

The refurbishment at The Harlequin has seen it given a fresh look both in its exterior and interior. It is now a deep green with red accents outside, and inside it is much brighter, with new flooring, walls, and an adjusted bar. It is also covered in photos of Sheffield-related memorabilia, and history of the pub, including when it was named The Manchester, and of its namesake, which has since been demolished.

Chris said: “The Crow and The Rutland Arms are very different. This one really is in the middle between the two.

“We don’t want any of them to look like a chain of each other. There’s a place for chains, they serve a purpose, but we need to be a bit different to survive.

“It’s a particularly difficult time for the pub trade. Even though this pub has had difficult times, people still know it. It’s not like opening something completely new. I’ve always thought it’s an amazing pub, so to be responsible for the running of it now is really pleasing.”

The pair are keen to make the pub an ‘artistic hub’, and want to offer opportunities for budding musicians at live music events, partner up with Kelham Island Arts Collective (KIAC), reinstate a beer festival, and engage more than ever with Tramlines Fringe.

From September they will also be launching a new food menu which will be different to that offered at the Rutland Arms, and include meals for under £10. They will also be offering real ale, craft beer and lager from different independent brands to those in their other venues.

The Harlequin is open 12pm to 11pm Sunday to Thursday, and 12pm to 12am Friday and Saturday, with managers Ethan Brown and Lizzie Parry assisting Chris and Kate.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563512725078

The Harlequin Business partners Kate Major and Chris Bamford and the new landlords of The Harlequin pub on the outskirts of Kelham Island, in Sheffield.

The Harlequin The pub has had a fresh coat of paint on its exterior, complimenting the changes made inside.

The Harlequin New carpet have been laid down, and the shelters on the outside of the window have been removed allowing extra light inside.