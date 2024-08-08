Lowedges Festival: Everything we know as huge Sheffield summer event returns, from new venue to line-up

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 8th Aug 2024, 07:00 GMT
An event dubbed as one of the biggest in Yorkshire and Derbyshire is returning after a one-year hiatus - here is everything you need to know.

Lowedges Community Festival is returning this weekend, and organisers have revealed huge plans to entertain crowds that could reach up to 16,000 people.

The popular annual event first ran in 2008, but it did not happen last year due to a lack of funding and volunteers to stage the festival. As it makes its anticipated return, the event has also moved location from Greenhill Park to the 20-acre Bawshaw Showground in Dronfield.

Earlier this year, longstanding festival secretary Stephen Rich said: “After years of increasing in size, this will be one of Yorkshire/Derbyshire biggest events.”

Lowedges Festival is returning this year at a new venue after a one-year hiatus.Lowedges Festival is returning this year at a new venue after a one-year hiatus.
Lowedges Festival is returning this year at a new venue after a one-year hiatus. | Stephen Rich

When is Lowedges Festival 2024 taking place?

Lowedges Festival 2024 will take place at Bawshaw Showground for the first time on Sunday, August 11.

The event is scheduled for 12noon until 5pm, with a range of entertainment throughout the day for all the family.

A bird of prey experience will be part of the entertainment at this year's event. Pictured is Jessica White at a previous event.A bird of prey experience will be part of the entertainment at this year's event. Pictured is Jessica White at a previous event.
A bird of prey experience will be part of the entertainment at this year's event. Pictured is Jessica White at a previous event. | David Bocking

What entertainment is there at Lowedges Festival 2024?

From free and low-cost fair rides, to dog shows, to street food inspired by worldwide cuisines, there’s plenty for visitors to do.

The entertainment at the festival will be:

  • Beer tent
  • Birds of prey
  • Car boot sale
  • Classic cars, motorbikes & auto show
  • Fairground rides
  • Farmers market, craft & general stalls
  • Food stalls from around the world
  • Football with SWFC, SUFC and SFC
  • Free toddler & junior rides
  • Fun dog show
  • Historical re-enactments, including Viking and Escafeld
  • Live music - Reggae, ska, blues, and live bands
  • Refreshment stalls
The event is expected to attract up to 16,000 people.The event is expected to attract up to 16,000 people.
The event is expected to attract up to 16,000 people. | National World

How do I get to Bawshaw Showground?

Festival-goers this year can drive to the event and pay just £1 for parking and entry. Alternatively, those arriving by foot after walking to the venue, or using public transport, must pay 50p entry, with under 16s free of charge.

One of the sponsors of this year’s event, Veezu Taxis, is offering free journeys to and from the festival every 30 minutes with their 22-seater minibuses. Pick-up points include Greenhill, Jordanthorpe, Dronfield and Coal Aston. For more information about the transport schedule, visit https://www.lowedgesfestival.co.uk/booking.php

For more information on this year’s event, please visit: www.lowedgesfestival.co.uk

