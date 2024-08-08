Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An event dubbed as one of the biggest in Yorkshire and Derbyshire is returning after a one-year hiatus - here is everything you need to know.

Lowedges Community Festival is returning this weekend, and organisers have revealed huge plans to entertain crowds that could reach up to 16,000 people.

The popular annual event first ran in 2008, but it did not happen last year due to a lack of funding and volunteers to stage the festival. As it makes its anticipated return, the event has also moved location from Greenhill Park to the 20-acre Bawshaw Showground in Dronfield.

Earlier this year, longstanding festival secretary Stephen Rich said: “After years of increasing in size, this will be one of Yorkshire/Derbyshire biggest events.”

When is Lowedges Festival 2024 taking place?

Lowedges Festival 2024 will take place at Bawshaw Showground for the first time on Sunday, August 11.

The event is scheduled for 12noon until 5pm, with a range of entertainment throughout the day for all the family.

What entertainment is there at Lowedges Festival 2024?

From free and low-cost fair rides, to dog shows, to street food inspired by worldwide cuisines, there’s plenty for visitors to do.

The entertainment at the festival will be:

Beer tent

Birds of prey

Car boot sale

Classic cars, motorbikes & auto show

Fairground rides

Farmers market, craft & general stalls

Food stalls from around the world

Football with SWFC, SUFC and SFC

Free toddler & junior rides

Fun dog show

Historical re-enactments, including Viking and Escafeld

Live music - Reggae, ska, blues, and live bands

Refreshment stalls

How do I get to Bawshaw Showground?

Festival-goers this year can drive to the event and pay just £1 for parking and entry. Alternatively, those arriving by foot after walking to the venue, or using public transport, must pay 50p entry, with under 16s free of charge.

One of the sponsors of this year’s event, Veezu Taxis, is offering free journeys to and from the festival every 30 minutes with their 22-seater minibuses. Pick-up points include Greenhill, Jordanthorpe, Dronfield and Coal Aston. For more information about the transport schedule, visit https://www.lowedgesfestival.co.uk/booking.php

For more information on this year’s event, please visit: www.lowedgesfestival.co.uk