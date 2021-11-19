First look around Sheffield's new sports bar Extra Time Bar & Grill inside the former Spearmint Rhino strip club

Here we take you on a video tour of the bar, which replaces the old Spearmint Rhino strip club with a funky new venue on two floors.

In the downstairs games floor that opened this week, customers can play shuffleboard on two 22ft long tables, as well as digital darts, pool or arcade games or catch up with the latest sports action showing on high-definition TV screens.

The bar also boasts a big central jumbotron ideal for watching major sporting events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extra Time Sports Bar and Grill on Brown St.. Picture Scott Merrylees

General manager Nathan Gordon, from Gleadless, said: “We’ve got 40 screens. We want it to be a really good place to watch sports where you can see from every seat.

“We’ve noticed with some sports bars sometimes you can’t see the screens from where you’re sitting.”

Nathan explained why the bar decided to go for shuffleboard, a game where players slide weighted pucks along the smooth wooden surface, trying to land them in the scoring area at the far end.

Extra Time Sports Bar and Grill on Brown St.. Picture Scott Merrylees

"Shuffleboard is a great leveller. If I play pool and I’m really good, I’ll win nine times out of 10, whereas with shuffleboard you can win 10 games and then lose 10 games.

"It’s really good, it’s exciting, it’s fun and it is open to anybody of any ability.”

Nathan said that staff have to explain to players not to dust the fine layer of sand off the playing surface – that’s what helps the discs to fly along. They have to re-cover the surfaces every day.

He has plans to run tournaments if customers are really keen for a bit of good-natured competition.

Extra Time Sports Bar and Grill on Brown St.. Picture Scott Merrylees

The bar sells cocktails as well as alcoholic and soft drinks and Extra Time also has an American grill-style food menu offering burgers, hot dogs, chicken wings, tortillas and loaded fries.

Customers can sit at high tables or in booths, which can be pre-booked.

The bar website is at extratimesportsbar.com and there are also regular updates on the Facebook page.

Extra Time Sports Bar and Grill on Brown St.. Picture Scott Merrylees