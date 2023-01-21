A huge new supermarket has opened at a Sheffield retail park.

Farmfoods has taken over a former bathroom shop beside the homeware store Dunelm at Woodside Retail Park on Chesterfield Road, near Woodseats. The store, which has been relocated from 660 Chesterfield Road in the heart of Woodseats, opened on Friday, January 20.

The new Farmfoods shops is more than three times the size of the old one in Woodseats. It stocks Farmfoods’ full range of branded and own-brand products including frozen food, groceries, chilled foods, bread, milk, fresh fruit and vegetables, along with a range of household products and other items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new store is open seven days a week, from 8am-9pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sundays, and there is a large free car park for customers.

Farmfoods has opened a huge new store in Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad