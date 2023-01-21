News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Farmfoods Sheffield: Huge new supermarket on Chesterfield Road, near Woodseats, offers money-off vouchers

A huge new supermarket has opened at a Sheffield retail park.

By Robert Cumber
2 hours ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 9:24am

Farmfoods has taken over a former bathroom shop beside the homeware store Dunelm at Woodside Retail Park on Chesterfield Road, near Woodseats. The store, which has been relocated from 660 Chesterfield Road in the heart of Woodseats, opened on Friday, January 20.

The new Farmfoods shops is more than three times the size of the old one in Woodseats. It stocks Farmfoods’ full range of branded and own-brand products including frozen food, groceries, chilled foods, bread, milk, fresh fruit and vegetables, along with a range of household products and other items.

Hide Ad

The new store is open seven days a week, from 8am-9pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sundays, and there is a large free car park for customers.

Most Popular
Farmfoods has opened a huge new store in Sheffield
Hide Ad

Farmfoods said there were no special deals for the first customers through the doors of the new store, but it said shoppers could sign up to receive occasional special offers, discounts and exclusive deals. After signing up, it said, they will also be emailed some personal money-off vouchers for extra savings on their shopping.

The Star recently reported how Farmfoods rival Lidl is pressing ahead with its expansion plans for Sheffield, though one of its new store openings has been delayed. Marks and Spencer, meanwhile, has just announced it is building a new food hall in Barnsley, though there are concerns about the future of its Sheffield city centre store.

SheffieldLidlDunelmBarnsley