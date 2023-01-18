Marks & Spencer is set to open a new food hall in South Yorkshire this year.

The 12,000 sq ft store in Barnsley is scheduled to open in autumn 2023 in the Peel Barnsley Retail Park on Harborough Hill Road. It is one of 20 new shop openings which were announced by Marks & Spencer on Monday, consisting of eight ‘full-line’ stores selling clothes, home and beauty products alongside groceries, and 12 food halls. It says the £480 million investment in new stores will create 3,400 new jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked whether it remains committed to its existing stores in Sheffield, a spokesperson for M&S said: “The announcement yesterday was about our national store investment plans, so we don’t have anything to update on in Sheffield specifically.”

Marks and Spencer is set to open a new food hall in Barnsley in autumn 2023. It is one of 20 new shops scheduled to open across the UK during 2023/24, including five at former Debenhams stores. But M&S is pushing ahead with plans to reduce the number of 'full-line' shops. Pictured is the Marks & Spencer store on Fargate in Sheffield city centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

None of the 20 new shops announced on Monday are in Sheffield but there are plans for new ‘destination’ stores, designed with wider aisles with families in mind, in Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham and Manchester, all of which are shop relocations to former Debenhams sites. The old Debenhams at the top of The Moor in Sheffield city centre is still empty, though The Star recently reported how the owner hopes to exchange contracts soon with a buyer who wants to reopen it as a shop with ‘loads of concessions inside’.

Chief executive Stuart Machin told how stores were a ‘key part’ of the company’s future, alongside online trading. He said: “Our store rotation programme is about making sure we have the right stores, in the right place, with the right space and we’re aiming to rotate from the 247 stores we have today to 180 higher-quality, higher-productivity full-line stores that sell our full clothing, home and food offer whilst also opening over 100 bigger, better food sites. The out-performance of our recently relocated and renewed stores give us the confidence to go faster in our plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement of the new stores came after M&S revealed a 6.3 per cent rise in like-for-like sales across its food halls in the 13 weeks to December 31, with clothing and home comparable store sales up by 8.6 per cent over the same period.

Below is the full list of new Marks & Spencer shop openings which have been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

FULL-LINE STORES

Leeds White Rose – summer 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool ONE – summer 2023

Purley Way – summer 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham Bullring – autumn 2023

Manchester Trafford Centre – winter 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lakeside Thurrock – winter 2023

FOOD HALLS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stockport – summer 2023

Barnsley – autumn 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad