Here we are taking a look back at how Woodseats has changed over the years.
These 15 pictures capture life in the city suburb going back decades.
1. Cinema
This undated picture shows Woodseats Palace Cinema that closed in 1961
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Pulling the cart
Woodseats and Norton Scouts getting to grips with an ancient trek cart as part of a bob-a-job week task
Photo: Roger Davis
3. WMC
Woodseats Working Men's Club in July 1982
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Enjoying a night out
The concert room at Woodseats Working Men's Club in 1977
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers