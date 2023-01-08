News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 pictures looking back at how Woodseats has changed over the years

Here we are taking a look back at how Woodseats has changed over the years.

By Jane Salt
4 minutes ago

These 15 pictures capture life in the city suburb going back decades.

1. Cinema

This undated picture shows Woodseats Palace Cinema that closed in 1961

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Pulling the cart

Woodseats and Norton Scouts getting to grips with an ancient trek cart as part of a bob-a-job week task

Photo: Roger Davis

3. WMC

Woodseats Working Men's Club in July 1982

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Enjoying a night out

The concert room at Woodseats Working Men's Club in 1977

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

