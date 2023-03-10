The former long-serving landlords of the famous Fagan’s pub in Sheffield city centre are auctioning off some of the most famous items to have graced the iconic venue.

Now, having enjoyed retirement for a month, the couple are auctioning off some of their most famous Fagan’s memorabilia at the Sheffield Auction Gallery. Tom told The Star there would be a number of items in the auction, many of which had graced the walls and shelves of the pub for decades.

One such item is the historic pub bell, which rang for last orders every night they were open and will emit a sound familiar to so many regular Fagan’s punters. Another item is a rare painting featuring Sheffield’s own Richard Hawley, of which there are only 11 in the world.

Fagan's has been a popular pub for a number of years and now some of their most iconic ornaments are going to be sold.

The Fagan’s memorabilia is expected on appear on Sheffield Auction Gallery’s website today (March 10), though the auction itself will not be finalised until St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Hawley was a Fagan’s regular and could regularly been heard performing in the popular music nights Tom and Barbara would host on a weekly basis.

Fagan’s re-opened under new ownership yesterday, with a consortium of well-known Sheffielders taking over – including Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders.