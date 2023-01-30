The husband and wife duo who have run the iconic Fagan’s pub in Sheffield City Centre for the last 37 years have bid a fond farewell after pouring their last pint.

Tom and Barbara Boulding announced their retirement in September 2022 and closed the pub’s doors as the landlords for the final time last night. Barbara said: “We are done. We closed last night and we leave the building on Wednesday… That’s the end of that. The end of an era.

"Thank you for the friendships, support and the memories. It’s been quite a ride.”

Tom and Barbara have been in charge since 1985 and took over from the previous, long-serving landlord, Joe Fagan, who they quickly renamed the pub after. Despite their own tenure rivalling that of Joe Fagan’s, the couple have insisted they “don’t want it renamed as Boulding’s”.

As they leave the iconic pub, Tom and Barbara are selling an array of special Fagan’s memorabilia, including an range if the iconic decorations and photographs previously hung on the pub walls. Details for the auction are to be shared in the coming weeks.

The pub will be closed until the new team take over the pub this weekend. Barbara said the pub itself should be “up and running again for the start of next week.”

She added: “I am asking people to please support whoever it is [taking over] and give them a chance. There’s so many pubs closing left, right and centre so it would be terrible for this one to go.”