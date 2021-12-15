DogFriendlySheffield.co.uk, the website that lists dog-friendly pubs, cafes, restaurants and more around Sheffield, held their second annual end-of year-awards. They asked Sheffield dog owners to nominate and vote for their favourite dog-friendly places in several categories.

The Dog Friendly Pub/Bar of the Year title, in collaboration with Pints of Sheffield, was won by Pangolin Craft Beer, Hillsborough. The Sheaf View pub in Heeley was runner-up.The website said: “With 54 different dog-friendly pubs nominated in this category, Sheffield has plenty of dog-friendly pubs and bars to choose from.

“Pangolin is one of Sheffield’s growing scene of craft beer bottle shop bars, a friendly spot on Hillsborough’s Middlewood Road just next to Hillsborough Park that is always welcoming of dogs and their owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Nick Davy at Sheffield craft beer bar Pangolin, voted favourite city pub or bar by fans of the Dog Friendly Sheffield website. Picture: Chris Etchells

“They took the crown for dog-friendly bar of the year with 30% of the final vote.”

Pangolin owner Nick Davy said: “We're delighted to have won, thanks so much to everyone who voted for us.

Inspired by our own pub-loving pooch, Rolo, being dog friendly was always at the heart of our plans. We love nothing more than seeing the dog bar getting used, offering out beds to rest on and dishing out treats.

"If you've never visited us before, we're the perfect stop-off after a stomp round Rivelin or a quick walk in the park.”

Sheffield craft beer bar Pangolin, voted favourite city pub or bar by fans of the Dog Friendly Sheffield website

Dog Friendly Cafe/Restaurant of the Year (in collaboration with Girl Eats Sheffield) was won by Molly’s Cafe & Deli in Hillsborough.

Runners-up were the Treehouse Board Game Cafe, Highfield and Four Corners Canteen, Nether Edge.

What was voted as Sheffield’s favourite dog walk?

The Wisewood Inn in Sheffield, which won the both the best beer garden and best Sunday lunch categories of the Dog Friendly Sheffield annual poll

Brandon from Dog Friendly Sheffield said: “Across the road from Sheffield’s favourite dog-friendly bar, you’ll find Sheffield’s favourite dog-friendly cafe!

"Molly’s Cafe and Deli came runner-up in the 2020 vote and this year got the win. Perfectly situated on the edge of Hillsborough Park, their tasty range of sweet and savoury treats are ideal to grab before or after your walk.

The owners of Molly’s said: “We absolutely love seeing our four-legged friends in the deli, they light up our little space on the high street,.

"We have so many characters in the deli and in return they love our doggy treats and cuddles. We value our furry friends just as much as their owners – we are overjoyed to win this award!"

Other award winners include:

Dog Friendly Food Hall of the Year

Winner: Cutlery Works, Neepsend

Runner-up: Kommune, Sheffield city centre

Dog Friendly Beer Garden of the YearWinner: Wisewood Inn, Loxley

Runner-up: Riverside, Kelham Island

Dog Friendly Sunday Lunch of the YearWinner: Wisewood Inn, Loxley

Runner-Up: Old Horns Inn, Bradfield

Website followers also voted for their favourite dog walks.

Rivelin Valley Nature Trail was the winner for the second year running, followed by Graves Park, Ecclesall Woods, Endcliffe Park and Forge Dam.

Brandon said of the results: “We were staggered by just how many different places were nominated this year, and with nearly 500 votes we almost doubled last year’s tally.