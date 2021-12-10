9 beautiful New Year and Christmas walks in Sheffield and the Peak District - where to park and the best route to take

3. Beautiful Beauchief Abbey

The partly Medieval Beauchief Abbey is one of Sheffield's historic gems. Look on theoutdoorcity.co.uk for an easygoing trail of two miles to Park Bank Wood. The Sheffield Round Walk also passes by here. You'd have to park on Beauchief Abbey Lane or take a bus. It's also possible to walk to this area from Greenhill.

Photo: Scott Merrylees