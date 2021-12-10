9 beautiful New Year and Christmas walks in Sheffield and the Peak District - where to park and the best route to take

A third of the city lies in the Peak District and there are more than 80 parks to explore as well. So it’s really easy to find plenty of places to walk, if you fancy heading out for some fresh air over Christmas and New Year.
Here are nine suggestions to get you started on family walks in and around the city.
1. Froggatt Edge fun
Head to the Curbar Gap car park in the Hope Valley to try some lovely walks taking in Froggatt Edge, Curbar Edge and White Edge for plenty of fantastic views. There's also a great coffee van in the car park if you're lucky! You can also start out from the car park near the ever-popular Grouse Inn.
Photo: JP
2. Grand Greno Woods
Greno Woods near Grenoside is a popular spot in north Sheffield for walkers, cyclists and horse riders. There's Forestry Commission car parking off Woodhead Road (postcode S35 7DS) but be warned, it does get busy. Try the Wild Sheffield phone app for short walk directions or hunt out the Trans Pennine Trail route
Photo: Yorkshire Post
3. Beautiful Beauchief Abbey
The partly Medieval Beauchief Abbey is one of Sheffield's historic gems. Look on theoutdoorcity.co.uk for an easygoing trail of two miles to Park Bank Wood. The Sheffield Round Walk also passes by here. You'd have to park on Beauchief Abbey Lane or take a bus. It's also possible to walk to this area from Greenhill.
Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. Magnificent Moss Valley
The Moss Valley is a beautiful rural area of Sheffield filled with ancient woodlands that are a lovely spot for a walk. Check out the Sheffield the Outdoor City or wildsheffield.com websites for walk ideas.
Photo: David Tierney