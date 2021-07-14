An aerial view of Don Valley Stadium, built for the World Student Games, with Worksop Road visible top right. Opened in 1990, demolished 2013. Ref no: t05198
An aerial view of Don Valley Stadium, built for the World Student Games, with Worksop Road visible top right. Opened in 1990, demolished 2013. Ref no: t05198

10 pictures of lost Sheffield buildings - how many do you remember?

Any major city like Sheffield is bound to see major changes over the years, whether for better or worse.

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 9:21 am

Here are just a few of those lost landmarks on photos supplied by the Picture Sheffield archive. To order copies of pictures, go to www.picturesheffield.com and search using the reference number in the caption.

Read this: Going on a bear hunt in Sheffield? Here’s where to look for them all on big city sculpture trail

1. Corn Exchange

Sheffield Corn Exchange, Broad Street, built for the Duke of Norfolk in 1881 and pictured in 1958. The Central Hall of the Corn Exchange was gutted by fire in 1947 and the offices surrounding it were demolished in 1964. Ref no: w02698

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Buy photo

2. Tinsley towers

The famous Tinsley cooling towers, taken from the former Blackburn Meadows Power Station site with the M1 motorway Viaduct in the background. This picture was taken in 2003 and the towers were demolished in 2008. Ref no t01918

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Buy photo

3. Hole in the Road

An elevated view of Castle Square and the Hole in the Road looking towards Walsh's Department Store, High Street. Pictured in the 1970s, it had gone by 1994. Ref no: y02951

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Buy photo

4. Sheaf Valley Baths

Interior of Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, Harmer Lane. The picture was taken on August 13, 1985 and the building was demolished in 1991. Ref no: s21912

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3