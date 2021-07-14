Here are just a few of those lost landmarks on photos supplied by the Picture Sheffield archive. To order copies of pictures, go to www.picturesheffield.com and search using the reference number in the caption.
1. Corn Exchange
Sheffield Corn Exchange, Broad Street, built for the Duke of Norfolk in 1881 and pictured in 1958. The Central Hall of the Corn Exchange was gutted by fire in 1947 and the offices surrounding it were demolished in 1964. Ref no: w02698
Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Tinsley towers
The famous Tinsley cooling towers, taken from the former Blackburn Meadows Power Station site with the M1 motorway Viaduct in the background. This picture was taken in 2003 and the towers were demolished in 2008. Ref no t01918
Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. Hole in the Road
An elevated view of Castle Square and the Hole in the Road looking towards Walsh's Department Store, High Street. Pictured in the 1970s, it had gone by 1994. Ref no: y02951
Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Sheaf Valley Baths
Interior of Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, Harmer Lane. The picture was taken on August 13, 1985 and the building was demolished in 1991. Ref no: s21912
Photo: Picture Sheffield