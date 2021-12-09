The restaurant and events venue in Brincliffe Hill, Brincliffe, which chef David Baldwin and his wife Pauline took over in 1980, closed in 2018. The venue had been famous for its top-quality food and being the place to go for a special occasion or event. It’s been a favourite of charities, companies and sports teams as the go-to place for their big occasions as well as families and groups of friends.
David Baldwin’s big personality lit up the place and many Sheffielders paid tribute to him on the sad news of his death at home in Dore, aged 80, last year.
1. Bowing out
Baldwins Omega owner David Baldwin at the restaurant in Brincliffe, Sheffield which he and his wife Pauline ran for more than 30 years. The couple called it a day in 2018
Photo: JPI
2. 'Final photo ever'
Baldwins Omega in Brincliffe, Sheffield shared this photo of the crew during the closing weekend in 2018, calling it the 'final photo ever'
Photo: Submitted
3. Familiar face
David Baldwin at his Baldwins Omega Restaurant, Brincliffe, Sheffield on May 1, 1981, when he was chairman of Sheffield Variety Club
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Eighties look 1
Baldwins Omega Restaurant in Brincliffe, Sheffield, pictured on August 26, 1980
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers