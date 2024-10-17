Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new dining spot in Sheffield has been given the thumbs-up by food hygiene inspectors.

Cosy Club opened on Holly Street, in the city centre in July of this year in the former Pitcher & Piano site.

The restaurant and cocktail bar described itself as offering “elegant dining in a glamorous setting”, and it is open from 9am until late in the evening, serving breakfast, brunch, lunch, small plates and evening meals.

This relaxed dining spot was visited by health inspectors from Sheffield City Council on September 18.

Inside the newly opened Cosy Club restaurant and cocktail bar, on Holly Street, Sheffield city centre | National World

Data recently released by the Food Standards Agency has shown that the venue received a five-out-of-five star rating.

It received a score of ‘very good’ in both hygienic food handling and management of food safety, and ‘good’ in cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

Cosy Club has an outdoor seating area, perfect lunches under the sun, and warm summer evenings. | National World

Since opening, it has received 52 reviews on Google, and it has an average rating of 4.5. The Star reporter Robert Cumber also recommended it to readers when he visited the venue last month.

One customer review reads it is the “loveliest” place they have been to in Sheffield. Others praise the food, decor and service.

It is just one of the latest openings in the city centre. Next month will see the opening of BOX, a new £2.7 million sports bar, that will open just a stone’s throw from Cosy Club in the former Kingdom nightclub building at Barker’s Pool.