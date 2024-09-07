A new restaurant and cocktail bar is bringing a touch of glamour to Sheffield city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cosy Club opened in July at the old Pitcher & Piano bar on Holly Street, opposite Sheffield City Hall.

The new Cosy Club restaurant and bar in Sheffield city centre does an excellent brunch | National World

It is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and until late for drinks, but it’s the brunches which have proved perhaps the biggest draw at the chain’s other venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We took up the invite to head down one Saturday morning and see what all the fuss is about. Despite the early hour, there was already a buzz to the place, with several birthday celebrations in full swing.

We had nothing more than the end of a long working week to celebrate, but as well as birthdays, Cosy Club is already a popular spot at which to toast everything from anniversaries to graduations, hen dos and stag dos in the city.

The ‘Cosy Butcher’s Brunch’ at Cosy Club in Sheffield city centre | National World

It’s easy to see why, with the elegant and somewhat eclectic decor, including fabulously florid wallpaper, art deco lighting, gilded artwork and a mirrored wall, providing plenty for the eye to feast upon.

The food and drink lives up to the stylish surroundings.

The ‘Cosy Butcher’s Brunch’ was bursting with flavour, from the treacle-cured pork belly chop to the chorizo beans, but for me the stars of the show were the delightfully crisp and beautifully seasoned house rostis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Chorizo Hash’ at Cosy Club in Sheffield city centre | National World

The ‘Chorizo Hash’, meanwhile, was perfectly balanced, with the pink pickled onions, chilli, garlic aioli and lime really elevating the dish.

We weren’t going to turn down the offer of a breakfast cocktail, and the ‘Marmalade Spritz’ in particular - consisting of orange & rhubarb marmalade liqueur, topped with soda & sparkling wine - was brilliantly refreshing.

For dessert, the ‘Miso Caramel Custard Tart’ was a revelation, with the miso adding an alluring maltiness to the classic pastry, married perfectly with the vanilla ice cream. The ‘Lemon & Raspberry Semifreddo’, meanwhile, was a pleasantly light way to round off our morning indulgence.

The delicious ‘Miso Caramel Custard Tart’ at Cosy Club in Sheffield city centre | National World

Our son wolfed down his pancakes with bacon and maple syrup, and enjoyed his ice cream too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If we had one gripe, it was that the cost of the children’s meals felt slightly excessive, with one small scoop of vanilla ice cream, without any fun frills, costing £3.95.

The service was faultless and there was a suitably cosy, chilled out atmosphere.

In total, the bill for brunch, desserts and drinks for two adults and a child came to £74.65.

We’d definitely recommend Cosy Club if you’ve got something to celebrate, not that you need an excuse to visit.