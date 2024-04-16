Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular cocktail chain in Sheffield City Centre has closed after five years in business.

Pitcher & Piano, on Holly Street, closed its doors for the last time on Saturday (April 13).

The bar has confirmed it has been bought by another company, and a new venue will be opening in the summer in its place.

Cat Ross, from the charity Baby Basics Sheffield, said on social media: “All of us at Baby Basics Sheffield will be so sad to see you go.

“You have always gone above and beyond for us from our 10th birthday gathering five years ago, and every Christmas since.

“Thank you for being so wonderful to us.”

Pitcher & Piano also served food, with some customers expressing their sadness that they wouldn't be able to get brunch at the venue anymore.

Many customers noted that the bar always seemed busy, and noted “some amazing times” and special occasions such as 21st birthday celebrations held at the venue.

The bar confirmed that its current team are “coming along” to work at the next venue.

One customer said on social media they were “gutted”, with another saying the news “makes me want to cry”.

Pitcher & Piano Sheffield shared a post on Facebook, saying: “Thank you to all of our guests and team members, past and present!