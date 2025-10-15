A Sheffield restaurant has for a long time been lauded as one of the best in the city, but now leading critics are calling for it to get awarded with a coveted Michelin star.

JÖRO has made a name for itself for providing some of the finest meals that can be found anywhere in the Steel City.

Earlier this year, owners moved the restaurant from Kelham Island to a former paper mill in Oughtibridge, renovating the 19th century building into a trendy venue.

Surrounded by nature, in a previous review The Star said that the only thing that rivals the restaurant’s views is the ‘show-stopping food’.

The acclaimed restaurant JÖRO moved to its new home at an old paper mill nestled in Sheffield's picturesque Don Valley, on the edge of the Peak District, in December 2024. Photo: Tim Green Photography | Tim Green Photography

In fact, the food has been celebrated by countless critics, with the restaurant receiving a TripAdvisor ‘Traveller’s Choice’ award and being recommended on the Michelin Guide - a list of the best meals served up across the country.

In their review, critics from the Michelin Guide wrote: “JÖRO’s relocation to this 300-year-old former mill on the edge of Sheffield has certainly been a labour of love.

“The fine building has been smartly converted, with bedrooms available and the spacious dining room harbouring an open kitchen.

“The cooking is pure and occasionally playful, with the quality ingredients treated with respect and understanding.

“Just take the Silver Hill duck, for example, aged in-house for extra intensity and accompanied by a rich black bean and long pepper sauce. The excellent service is a real team effort, with every person brimming with enthusiasm.”

And now, The Times are calling for the team to be given another accolade, claiming the restaurant should be awarded a coveted Michelin star.

Handed to the best restaurants across the globe, these highly prestigious stars are seen as a badge of true excellence in cooking.

Writing for The Times, professional food critic Giles Coren explained that no restaurant in Sheffield has been awarded a star since 1998, and how what he describes as the ‘pompous’ award does help attract international attention.

Reviewing the multi-course ‘Menu Two’, which costs £125, Coren wrote: “This was a great and serious meal from a chef in his pomp and a brilliant back-up team.

“It’s a vibrant, game-changing space in a rare and unusual location.”

He added: “...if this place is to fulfil its destiny...then it is going to need a Michelin star.”

