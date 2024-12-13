Cambridge Street Collective has been a big hit since opening in Sheffield city centre, even being named the UK’s best food hall.

There were inevitably teething problems, with complaints initially about long waiting times, faulty buzzers and, in some cases, steep prices.

But things seem to have settled down and it remains buzzing seven months later, so it must be doing something right.

There have been changes, however.

And two new vendors - Clapping Seoul, serving Korean street food; and Cutie Pies & Fries, selling Detroit-style deep dish pizzas - have joined the ranks too.

Cutie Pies & Fries is a like-for-like replacement for Michies pizza, whose first floor unit it has taken.

When the food hall opened, Michies had some of the biggest queues, with the Instagram crowd going mad for these crispy hunks of pizza which are still a bit of a novelty in this country.

But not everyone was enamoured, with Michies earning a paltry average 1.8/5 rating from its eight Google reviews, mostly from people who endured lengthy waits or found it shut without notice.

The verdict from those who did get to eat there was often glowing, with one diner branding it ‘absolutely divine’, though another less impressed customer called their pizza ‘small, stale and unappetising’.

We never visited Michies, so can’t comment on the quality of its pizzas, but we decided to give Cutie Pies & Fries a try and, based solely on the reviews for Michies, it does feel like an upgrade.

We visited on a Tuesday lunchtime and were able to order quickly, with our pizza slices ready to collect within 10 minutes.

We chose the sweet pepperoni and ‘flower power’ pizzas, the latter topped with black olives, fire-roasted peppers and onions. With two portions of house fries and a pot each of the roast garlic & chive and ‘Cutie sauce’ dips, the bill came to £24 in all.

The pizzas were crisp round the outside with a fluffy centre and were generously topped with fresh ingredients.

The fries were excellent and the roast garlic & chive dip was gorgeous, though we were less convinced by the ‘Cutie sauce’ dip, with its intriguing slightly sweet, herby flavour not blowing us away.

It was filling enough for lunch though we probably would have wanted a whole pizza for dinner.

With the pizzas priced £17/18 for a whole pie and £7 or £7.50 per slice, it didn’t feel overly expensive, though it’s not cheap either.

If you’ve not had a Detroit-style pizza before, we’d definitely recommend trying one from Cutie Pies & Fries.