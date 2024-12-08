It has been a massive re-development of a chunk of Sheffield’s city centre.

But Sheffield residents have raised concerns over aspects of the £470 million Heart of the City project, which has transformed a section of the city centre around Barker’s Pool and Cambridge Street.

Under the scheme, which is now the location of facilities including Cambridge Street Collective food hall, as well as retailers Fjällräven, Creams, Yards Store and Sostrene Grene, new buildings have been built, old buildings transformed. It has meant some new venues for shopping.

Residents have told of their concerns over Sheffield's £470 million Heart of the City redevelopment, although some love it.. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

With the development now largely complete and up and running, The Star asked residents if they felt the scheme had made a difference.

And while some where full of praise, others had concerns over what has been done.

Richard Davies, of Woodhouse, had concerns that although there were improvements in the city centre, it was now just too hard to get there.

He said: “We've got pretty buildings but it's difficult to get into the city. I think the council don't want cars and traffic to be in town so you have to find alternative ways of getting here.

“We've come in the car and there aren't that many (parking) places now really are there? Particularly on the streets, it's very expensive to park as well.

The Heart of the City development. Photo: David Kessen | National World

“There are so many buildings empty though, so many offices empty.It's just as if someone said let's put some offices up and then try and fill them. “

Rachal Davies, also from Woodhouse agreed getting into the city centre was the problem, but added: “I do appreciate the architecture, I do think it's made a massive impact, it's really good.”

Helen Wilson, of Hackenthorpe, said: “I think building-wise there is some improvement but yet we've got to see the realisation of how the retail units are filled up first.”

However, she feels it does look better, describing it as aesthetically pleasing.

She added: “Some of the buildings were past the date of repair and everything and needed replacing.”

But some are full of praise the how the scheme has turned out.

Matt Vignau, of Ecclesall this is has made a difference for the better. He said: “There's a lot more shops, it’s a lot more lively around the city centre area, especially with like, the only thing to do really was The Moor but now there's a lot more to do around it.

Carl Brazier, of Kelham agreed. He said: “ I think it's invested a lot into things people can do in the city, attracted some new people to come visit and contributed to the many food awards that Sheffield's won this year.

Graham Marshall, of Chapeltown said the area was now really pleasant.

He said: “It's brought a lot more people into this side of the city and there's lots more cafes and things like that opening up now which are all different and varied, so I'm enjoying it around here now. It's really pleasant.”