Bark The Halls: Santa Paws is coming to town

This December, we’re unleashing a festive celebration that’s sure to make your dog’s tails wag!

Join us on Sunday, December 22, as Santa Paws himself makes a special appearance at Ruby and Sophia’s Dog Bakery Grotto at Cambridge Street Collective! He’ll be making his rounds before the big night, and you won’t want to miss this pawsitively delightful event!

Who says dogs can’t feel the Christmas magic? Bring your furry friends along for a festive adventure and discover if they’ve made it onto the Naughty or Nice Pawlist! It’s the perfect opportunity for your pups to strut their stuff and show off their best behaviour.

Expect a paw-some time filled with fun activities for both you and your fur-legged companions. Each dog will receive a special certificate from Santa Paws, along with a delicious, handcrafted dog treat goody bag from Ruby and Sophia’s Dog Bakery. Plus, we’ll be serving up tasty dog treats and refreshing frozen yoghurt from the bar, ensuring your pups have a tail-wagging good time!

Don’t let your pups miss out on this barking good time! Come create unforgettable memories this Christmas and find out if their mischief has paid off. Will your dog be on the Naughty or Nice list?

About Ruby and Sophia’s Dog Bakery

Ruby and Sophia’s Dog Bakery, owned by the talented Danielle, is dedicated to creating scrumptious, healthy treats for your furry friends. With qualifications in Canine Nutrition, Danielle ensures that all her handmade bakes are made from the highest human-grade ingredients, packed with nutritional benefits. From birthday cakes to a sensitive tummy range, your pups are in for a treat!

About Cambridge Street Collective (CSC)

Since opening in May 2024, Cambridge Street Collective has quickly become a beloved part of the Blend Family, earning the title of Best Food Hall Award 2024. With a focus on exceptional food partners and a celebration of diverse cultures, CSC is the perfect place for festive fun!

So leash up your pups and join us for a day filled with joy, laughter, and holiday spirit. Let’s make this Christmas one to remember – because every good dog deserves a little magic.

Woof you there!