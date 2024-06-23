Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘The UK’s number one food reviewer’, who has over 1 million followers on social media platforms, has visited Sheffield’s newest food hall.

Food Review Club, had released two videos from a recent trip to Cambridge Street Collective - Europe's largest purpose-built food hall.

It officially opened in the city centre, on May 23, bringing with it 20 street food vendors, many of which were completely new to the city.

Matt Binge, the star of the food review channel, and his cameraman Dan visited just two of the vendors for a bite to eat - and it’s safe to say they were both impressed.

Food Review Club tried two vendors at Cambridge Street Collective. Credit: facebook.com/FoodReviewClub | facebook.com/FoodReviewClub

In one of the videos, Matt said they had both visited the food hall the night before, but were asked to come back by one of the vendors - Michies, a Detroit-style pizzeria.

Following orders, the pair made it back to the food hall and up to the first floor to the pizzeria. Michies is a new brand of Little Dough at Cutlery Works, and had only been open for five days when the video was filmed.

‘This is the dream’

Keeping it simple, Matt ordered a margarita slice, priced at £7, which was controversially served with cold tomato sauce on top. In the video, Matt takes a bite and says: “It looks gorgeous, with piped garlic ricotta, cold sauce, lots of colour in the cheese.

“Sheffield you’ve got a local business here that needs to be seen, needs to be heard and needs to be celebrated. This is the dream of Food Review Club.”

He described the sauce as “absolutely genius”, with great flavour, and said the doubt had a nice chew to it.

He added: “Would I recommend you come and try this place? Absolutely. If you’re coming here for beers, this surely has to be your first stop. A beer and a slice - you ain’t going wrong with that.”

Matt Binge, star of the Food Review Club, has given his verdict on both Michies Pizzeria and House of Habesha. Credit: facebook.com/FoodReviewClub | facebook.com/FoodReviewClub

In a second shorter video, Matt said he was ‘collared’ on the way out of the food hall by an Eritrean and Ethiopian cuisine-serving vendor, and had to give them a shout out.

‘Top tier stuff’

Behind the camera, Dan said: “We have just had two of the best curries that we’ve ever tried.”

House of Habesha, which has a total of three venues to its name, serves “authentic home-styled dishes” from East Africa. Matt said foodies have got to check this place out, adding: “I’ve never eaten anything that’s charged me up like I’ve had 65 coffees.”

Despite having already eaten this meal, Matt went in for a second round of kulwa, a spiced lamb stew, which is eaten with injera, a type of fermented bread.

Taking one mouthful, Matt said: “Do you know what, I think this is some of the best food I’ve ever eaten.

“If you’re in a 100 mile radius of this ******* shop here right now, come down and put me to the test. This is top tier stuff.”