Cambridge Street Collective, on Backfields, in Sheffield City Centre, opened in May of this year, and caused quite a storm with its array of food and drink on offer.

Three months on, the food hall is still as busy as ever, as many families and tourists enjoy the city over the summer months. The venue has been hosting many events, but is also a welcome place to catch up with friends, relax, and enjoy the views from the rooftop terrace.

The vendors on offer cover much of the world’s cuisine, from Mexico to Ethiopia, to Nepal, to Britain. Many customers have been left impressed, including our own reporters, and even food critics such as Matt Binge from Food Review Club, who tried Michies pizzeria and House of Habesha.

Eighteen of the traders have now been inspected by health officers at Sheffield City Council, in partnership with the Food Standards Agency. This sees registered food businesses inspected across three categories, and then given a score from zero to five, with zero meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary’, and five meaning ‘very good’.

Blend Culinary Foundation, a community interest company, and Kyoyu, a Japanese trader, have not yet been inspected, according to latest data available publicly at FSA.

Cambridge Street Collective has been approached for comment.

Here are the ratings of 18 food and drink vendors at CSC so far - correct as of August 12 2024.

1 . El Chappo - five stars El Chappo was given a five-out-of-five score on June 19 2024. | Cambridge Street Collective/El Chappo Photo Sales

2 . Locale Coffee - five stars Locale Coffee also received a top score of five on June 19 2024. | Cambridge Street Collective/Locale Coffee Photo Sales

3 . Michies - five stars Michies, serving Detroit-style pizza, scored a score of five on June 19, 2024. | Cambridge Street Collective/Michies Photo Sales