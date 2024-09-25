Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The band of brothers behind one of the most popular cafes in Sheffield, Caffe Tucci, will soon launch a brand new cafe in close vicinity to a busy local hospital.

Naples-born Salvatore and Stefano Campasso will open Assaje - meaning ‘a lot’ in Neapolitan dialect - with new business partner and long-term friend, Hugo Sousa, right on the doorstep of the Hallamshire Hospital, Weston Park Hospital and University of Sheffield.

“It is an adventure that I am going on with these guys,” Hugo told The Star, “The concept [of Assaje] is nearly the same as Caffe Tucci... the passion of the service, the quality of our products, the hospitality and the relationships with our customers will be the same.

Hugo Sousa (centre) with Stefano Campasso (left) and Salvatore Campasso of Caffe Tucci. The trio will soon be opening Assaje on Glossop Road in Sheffield. | Dean Atkins

“We are going to be unique with our focaccia from the north of Italy... people can build up their own sandwiches as well.”

Hugo, who brings 15 years of hospitality experience to the team including time as operations manager with Cubana Tapas Bar, said this northern Italian focaccia is slightly different to what many Brits will know.

“It is thinner and crispier,” he said and, like the food from Caffe Tucci, it will all be made fresh.

Assaje is still a work in progress, but bosses hope to open for the first time in "two to three weeks". | Dean Atkins

TV presenter Bradley Walsh is one of the big name fans of Caffe Tucci. Salvatore previously told The Star The Chase host regularly visits the business when working in Sheffield.

Assaje is a further extension of the joy both Salvatore and Stefano feel when bringing the taste and flavours of Naples to Sheffield.

“Sometimes work is just a need and not something you like,” Stefano said, “We really like this. It is our hobby transformed into a business.

Gladiators stars took time out from filming the new series to explore the delights of Sheffield. Bradley Walsh, who presents the show with his son Barney, is pictured with Salvatore Capasso during his visit to Caffe Tucci, on Surrey Street, in the city centre. | Salvatore Capasso

“Some people don’t know Italian food is not just pizza and pasta, some people don’t know that. They think that because we don’t have pizza and pasta the menu is not completed and that is not true.”

Caffe Tucci has found success offering sandwiches filled with Italian meats, cheeses, fresh fruits and vegetables, and numerous sweet and savoury treats.

“These are recipes between two slices of bread,” Stefano finished.

Salvatore believes Assaje will offer something new to the area, adamant there are “not too many Italian coffee shops outside the hospital or university”.

“We want to do the proper Italian style of coffee shop,” he said, “It is going to be affordable for everyone. Lots of different focaccias and there will be a salad bar so you can make your own salad.

“It will depend on what you want to spend. There will be £5 salads or £25 salads.”

The trio behind Assaje do not have a definitive opening date planned, but expect the new location to open on Glossop Road in “two to three weeks”.

