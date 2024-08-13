Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Customers were stunned today - when a big name television star turned up to join them for a cuppa at a popular Sheffield cafe.

Bradley Walsh, the presenter of the television show Gladiators, who is also known for his work on the television series EastEnders, Doctor Who and The Chase, turned up for a drink at Caffe Tucci, on Surrey Street.

But boss Salvatore Capasso said he was not surprised to see the celebrity customer - as he has frequently visited the cafe when he has been working in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley Walsh with Salvatore Capasso at Caffe Tucci, on Surrey Street, this morning. Photo: Salvatore Capasso | Salvatore Capasso

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Walsh has been in Sheffield in recent weeks to work on filming the second series of Gladiators, which takes place at Sheffield Arena.

And he previously worked in Sheffield while he was filming Doctor Who when Jodie Whitaker was playing The Doctor, which was a time when the show had many scenes filmed in Sheffield locations including Park Hill Flats.

Mr Capasso said: “He likes the coffee here and he likes the atmosphere.

“We get quite a few famous faces in here - we get a lot of the Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday players here too.”