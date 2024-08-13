Caffe Tucci Sheffield: Smiles as TV star Bradley Walsh surprises customers at popular Sheffield cafe

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 13th Aug 2024, 14:46 BST
Customers were stunned today - when a big name television star turned up to join them for a cuppa at a popular Sheffield cafe.

Bradley Walsh, the presenter of the television show Gladiators, who is also known for his work on the television series EastEnders, Doctor Who and The Chase, turned up for a drink at Caffe Tucci, on Surrey Street.

But boss Salvatore Capasso said he was not surprised to see the celebrity customer - as he has frequently visited the cafe when he has been working in Sheffield.

Bradley Walsh with Salvatore Capasso at Caffe Tucci, on Surrey Street, this morning. Photo: Salvatore CapassoBradley Walsh with Salvatore Capasso at Caffe Tucci, on Surrey Street, this morning. Photo: Salvatore Capasso
Bradley Walsh with Salvatore Capasso at Caffe Tucci, on Surrey Street, this morning. Photo: Salvatore Capasso | Salvatore Capasso

Mr Walsh has been in Sheffield in recent weeks to work on filming the second series of Gladiators, which takes place at Sheffield Arena.

And he previously worked in Sheffield while he was filming Doctor Who when Jodie Whitaker was playing The Doctor, which was a time when the show had many scenes filmed in Sheffield locations including Park Hill Flats.

Mr Capasso said: “He likes the coffee here and he likes the atmosphere.

“We get quite a few famous faces in here - we get a lot of the Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday players here too.”

