A "Hillsborough Law" will be introduced in Parliament before the next anniversary of the tragedy in April, Sir Keir Starmer is set to promise.

The Hillsborough Law will introduce a legal duty of candour on public bodies, with the potential for criminal sanctions for officials or organisations which mislead or obstruct investigations.

The Prime Minister will also announce that work has begun to recruit a new independent public advocate to represent victims of disasters.

Campaigners have been calling for new legislation to prevent the experiences of families of the 97 Liverpool fans who were killed in the 1989 disaster happening again, and to help victims of other scandals to get justice.

96 football fans lost their lives as a result of the Hillsborough disaster, and years later a 97th death was also attributed to the crush | National World

Speaking in Liverpool at the Labour Party conference, Sir Keir will say he is meeting a commitment he made two years ago to change the law if he became prime minister, PA news agency reports.

He will add: “I promised, on this stage, that if I ever had the privilege to serve our country as prime minister, one of my first acts would be to bring in a Hillsborough Law - a duty of candour.

"A law for Liverpool. A law for the 97. A law that people should never have needed to fight so hard to get. But that will be delivered by this Labour Government."

"Today I can confirm that the duty of candour will apply to public authorities and public servants, that Bill will include criminal sanctions, and that the Hillsborough Law will be introduced to Parliament before the next anniversary in April."

The duty of candour will be supported by a code of ethics for public bodies and authorities to address the wider culture of defensiveness seen in the wake of public disasters such as Hillsborough and Grenfell, and public scandals including infected blood, the Post Office Horizon IT system and Windrush.

The change sees the Government taking forward recommendations made by Bishop James Jones in his 2017 report into the experience of the Hillsborough families in the years following the crush which resulted in the death of Liverpool supporters at the stadium in Sheffield .

Alongside the promised law, the Government has begun the process of recruiting the first independent public advocate (IPA).

The IPA will be sent to the scene of any future public disaster, playing a pivotal role in ensuring victims, survivors, and bereaved families get the information and support they need.

Photographs, wreathes of flowers and messages are pictured at the Hillsborough memorial on its anniversary in April. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty | AFP via Getty Images

The advocate is expected to be in post by next summer and will inform victims about sources of support, advice and services available to them.

The role will also help victims understand actions taken by public authorities in relation to the incident, including how to navigate inquiries, inquests and other formal processes that may follow a public disaster.

The IPA will also communicate with public authorities on behalf of victims.