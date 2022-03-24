Cafe Tucci: New venue brings a taste of Naples to the heart of Sheffield - review

As someone who lives in Sheffield and has visited Naples on holiday I had to try it out.

Brothers Stefano and Salvatore are originally from the Italian city but have been living in Sheffield for several years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cafe Tucci.

They said they wanted to give customers an authentically Neopolitan experience when they opened the Surrey Street cafe earlier this year.

Walking through the doors, my eye was immediately drawn to to the little reminders of Naples that adorned the walls.

A painting of an ecstatic Diego Maradona – who spent several of his prime years playing for Napoli – watches over diners.

Overhead, there are lemons hanging from the ceiling – a nod to the Amalfi Coast region from which they are grown.

Caffe Tucci Owners and brothers Stefano and Salvatore.

While the interior is very welcoming, I decided to perch myself on a table outside and bask in the early spring sun.

I ordered a Posillipo Panini which contained sundried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil, pesto, rocket partisan shavings and balsamic glaze.

The ingredients complimented each other well and the freshly baked bread was still warm.

The place has only been open for several weeks but already feels like it has been here much longer.

The seating area is decorated with colourful paintings and has a modern feel, while the artificial lemon tree decorations give it an extra special touch.

I noticed people dropping by just to say hello – or ciao – to the two brothers.

Sitting back in the sun, listening to the chatter of the Italian voices, my mind drifts me off to a pre-lockdown holiday I took in Naples.

The only thing missing was the sound of the sea.

There is a family friendly feel to the cafe.

Freshly baked bread.

One of the brothers brought me the bill with a baby in his arms and joked he needed to show the new apprentice how card payments work.