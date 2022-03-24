Cafe Tucci: New venue brings a taste of Naples to the heart of Sheffield - review
The two brothers behind Cafe Tucci have promised to bring a taste of Naples to the heart of Sheffield.
As someone who lives in Sheffield and has visited Naples on holiday I had to try it out.
Brothers Stefano and Salvatore are originally from the Italian city but have been living in Sheffield for several years.
They said they wanted to give customers an authentically Neopolitan experience when they opened the Surrey Street cafe earlier this year.
Walking through the doors, my eye was immediately drawn to to the little reminders of Naples that adorned the walls.
A painting of an ecstatic Diego Maradona – who spent several of his prime years playing for Napoli – watches over diners.
Overhead, there are lemons hanging from the ceiling – a nod to the Amalfi Coast region from which they are grown.
While the interior is very welcoming, I decided to perch myself on a table outside and bask in the early spring sun.
I ordered a Posillipo Panini which contained sundried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil, pesto, rocket partisan shavings and balsamic glaze.
The ingredients complimented each other well and the freshly baked bread was still warm.
The place has only been open for several weeks but already feels like it has been here much longer.
I noticed people dropping by just to say hello – or ciao – to the two brothers.
Sitting back in the sun, listening to the chatter of the Italian voices, my mind drifts me off to a pre-lockdown holiday I took in Naples.
The only thing missing was the sound of the sea.
There is a family friendly feel to the cafe.
One of the brothers brought me the bill with a baby in his arms and joked he needed to show the new apprentice how card payments work.
So if you want to take a little mental vacation to dream of far off lands for an hour, enjoy good food and a welcoming atmosphere, then check out Cafe Tucci.