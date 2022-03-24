'Secret' bar Capone’s Speakeasy you can can only access with a password coming to Sheffield

Excitement is building for the grand opening of Mr Wilson’s Bar which was first revealed in 2020 just before the pandemic hit.

The 1920s speakeasy-themed West Street bar is due to open on Friday, May 6, and the venue is now taking bookings through their newly launched website.

Outside the new bar as work continues on West Street. Picture: Mr Wilson's.

The operators have revealed that Capone’s Speakeasy will form part of the venue in the basement of Mr Wilson’s.

While anyone can walk in and enjoy the atmosphere of Mr Wilson’s, intriguingly, it looks like you’ll need a password to gain access to the Capone’s part of the venue.

The website states: “Mr. Wilson is a man of many talents. One such talent is the ability to create multiple experiences within the same four walls. He’s like a chameleon. A shape shifter. A maverick, some might say.

"If you can find the secret entrance, why not venture underground to Capone’s Speakeasy? It is alleged that Mr. Wilson and Mr. Capone ‘worked’ together. This is a nod to the man who made his fortune bootlegging liquor in the 1920s Prohibition era.”

Mr Wilson's promises 'a complete rethink of the modern cocktail bar'. Picture: Mr Wilson's.

The site adds people wanting to visit this special part of the venue will be “sent instructions on the day of your booking, telling you where to find the entrance, and how to access the password you’ll need.

“Mr. Wilson is very particular about who frequents Capone’s, so guard the password with your life.”

Visitors are told how Mr. Wilson has spent over two years “curating a bar he believes befitting of a fine city like Sheffield.”

The site adds: “From the moment you arrive you’ll be welcomed with open arms by his hand-picked drink creation technicians. Comfortable seating, engraved table tops and water features await. Mr. Wilson invites you to judge his work.

“Mr. Wilson invites you to reserve one of his many beautifully crafted tables to guarantee a seat for you and yours.

“Mr. Wilson values punctuality. He will hold your table for precisely 953 seconds beyond your booking time, at which point he will release it back to the open market.”

Members of the public can also get their first drink for free in the new bar – so long as they sign up for the mailing list here https://mrwilsons.co.uk/