The team at the venue won the award at the Westside Restaurant Awards, leaving the owner, Gary Hunt, stunned they had managed to do it again. He said: “It’s one of these things that you never believe it can go on forever, but you always work hard to see if you can do it again and we were really pleased to have won.

“I’m proud of the team. The hard work is done by them and they all believe in Brocco on The Park and the service we provide. Brocco is a fantastic gem in Sheffield and what we do is quite unique and exceptional.”

Gary said the entire team at Brocco on The Park was over the moon with the victory, particularly the restaurant’s new General Manager, Pam, who had only recently joined the staff and had hoped to be able to emulate the success they had had before she started in her position.

Brocco on The Park has won "Best Hotel Restaurant" for the seventh straight year.

Gary said: “Every year the awards come along and you wonder whether you can do it again. Jake, the Head Chef, was really pleased we won it again.”

Brocco on The Park is Michelin guide-listed, with their website describing their menu as “thoughtful, modern British food with a nod to seasonal flavours”. The venue is rated 4.5 stars on google reviews and 4.5 on Tripadvisor as well, making it one of the top venues in the city.