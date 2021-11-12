Brocco on the Park, which overlooks Endcliffe Park in Sheffield, has picked up the title for ‘Best Hotel Restaurant’ at the Westside Restaurant Awards 2021.

The awards are a celebration of Sheffield's most impressive eateries and recognise the unrivalled talent on the city's doorstep.

When it comes to eating well, Brocco chef’s Dimitrios Panos and Jake Davidson are continuously plating up their dishes with passion – they were ecstatic to hear the news of the award, as was Brocco Owner, Gary Hunt.

Brocco team pictured with their award at the Westside Restaurant Awards

Gary said: “The hospitality industry has certainly been challenging over the past few years, and recognition such as this makes it all worth it. We are extremely fortunate to have an incredibly welcoming, conscientious and enthusiastic team who thoroughly deserve this award.”

Over the years, Brocco on the Park has accumulated an impressive list of accolades and awards, including several Michelin plates.

The hotel featured on the popular property TV show, Location, Location, Location, after receiving praise from co-presenter Kirstie Allsopp.

In addition to their latest Westside Restaurant Award, the stylish Edwardian Villa was recently awarded 'The Good Hotel Guides Editor’s Choice Foodie Award 2022'.