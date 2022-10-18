Sheffield food lovers are in safe hands despite missing out on Good Food Guide ranking

Pictured at Neon Fish, Millhouses, are Kay Piggitt, Gracie Anderson, Cary Brown and Oscar Spooner.

Sheffield boasts some of the finest cuisine with nine restaurants from Sheffield having recently been nominated for the 2022 British Restaurant Awards including: Neon Fish, Piccolo’s, Ego Mediterranean, Silversmiths, Vero Gusto, Domo Restaurant, Revolucion De Cuba, Whirlow Hall Farm and Joro. Seafood eaterie Neon Fish, of Millhouses, was named as the British Restaurant Awards’ Best Sheffield Restaurant.

Three other Sheffield restaurants also recently celebrated after being named among the best in the UK in the Observer Food Monthly Awards 2022. These included Tonco, in Sharrow Vale; The Orange Bird, in Hillsborough; and Bench, in Nether Edge, who were all recognised as runners-up in the north region for the title of Best Restaurant.

And six more restaurants in Sheffield made it onto a prestigious list of the UK’s best places at which to dine, as judged by AA inspectors in The Restaurant Guide 2023.

Pictured are Tonco owners Joe Shrewsbury and Flo Russell. The restaurant, based on Dyson Place off Sharrowvale Road, in Sheffield, has been recognised in the Observer Food Monthly Awards as one of the best restaurants in the UK. Photo by Danni Maibaum.

These included: JÖRO Restaurant, on Shalesmoor; Juke and Loe, on Ecclesall Road; Rafters Restaurant, at Nether Green; Nonna’s, on Ecclesall Road; The Stag Restaurant at the Devonshire Arms, Middle Handley and The Wortley Arms, on the Sheffield and Barnsley border.

However, for Sheffield diners who may find themselves further-a-field The Good Food Guide’s announced its top 20 most exciting restaurants from across the length and breadth of Great Britain at its celebratory evening at The Groucho Club in London, on Monday, October 17.

Birmingham was crowned the Most Exciting Food Destination, while three venues were awarded the coveted ‘World Class’ accolade, and industry bastions and newcomers were honoured during the celebrations.

The Top 20 list was chosen by The Good Food Guide’s independent, impartial inspectors, and includes restaurants from Darlington to Cartmel, and from Wales to Bimingham.

Pictured is Anne Horner from The Orange Bird, on Middlewood Road, in Hillsborough, Sheffield, which has been recognised in the Observer Food Monthly Awards as one of the best restaurants in the UK. Picture by Chris Etchells.

L’Enclume, of Cumbria, which first appeared in the 2004 Good Food Guide, secured the top spot.

Editor of The Good Food Guide, Elizabeth Carter, said: “L’Enclume has matured but has not aged. They are all about experience and commitment with a young team bringing in fresh ideas.”

Ynyshir, of Ceredigion; Moor Hall, of Lancashire; The Raby Hunt, of County Durham; and The Sportsman, of Kent, made up the rest of the top five entries, whilst L’Enclume, Ynyshir and Moor Hall were awarded the prestigious ‘World Class’ title.

The full Top 20 list included: 1. L’Enclume, Cumbria; 2. Ynyshir, Ceredigion; 3. Moor Hall, Lancashire; 4. The Raby Hunt, County Durham; 5. The Sportsman, Kent; 6. Outlaw’s New Road, Cornwall; 7. Osip, Somerset; 8. Pollen Street Social, London; 9. Inver, Argyll & Bute; 10. Wilderness, Birmingham; 11. Restaurant Story, London; 12. SY23, Ceredigion; 13. Pine, Northumberland; 14. Annwn, Pembrokeshire; 15. Condita, Edinburgh; 16. Grace & Savour, West Midlands; 17. Da Terra, London; 18. Carters of Moseley, Birmingham; 19. Kol, London; 20. Endo at The Rotunda, London.

Pictured are Jack Wakelin and Tom Aronica at Bench, in Nether Edge, Sheffield, which has been recognised in the Observer Food Monthly Awards as one of the best restaurants in the UK. Picture by Geoff Jones.

Nick Rudge of The Jackdaw in North Wales was named as Chef to Watch and the Restaurateurs of the Year award went to Paul and Chris Charalambous, of Cultar Restaurant Group.

The Good Food Guide helps readers to find some of the very best places to eat and encourages restaurants to offer the best possible food, service and experience.