The Nottingham House in Broomhill, Sheffield is renowned amongst locals and students alike for it’s atmosphere and, most famously, it’s incredible pies.

I have been a big fan of ‘Notty House’ (as it’s more affectionately known) since I arrived in Sheffield for university, immediately hearing about the incredible pies they serve to guests. I have always been into my food, as have my family, and recently, I took my parents to try these pies I hadn’t stopped banging on about.

We arrived for lunch, just to make sure we had as many pie options as possible available to us, and we all scanned the menu. I had a classic steak and potato paired with mash, my dad had steak and ale, also with mash, and mum had chicken and mushroom, with chips. All of them came with mushy peas.

We ate outside, under the cover of the gazebos, and I doused my entire plate with Henderson’s Relish and managed to convince my parents to do the same. The pasty is crusty and holds together excellently and my steak and potato filling was delicious, with lovely beef chunks and potato running through a rich gravy.

The Nottingham House pub is said to do Sheffield's best pies.

That is the important bit, the pie is the staple of a ‘pie and whatever’ dish, but lets not discount the delicious mash as well, because I have certainly had a bad mash before. It’s smooth, buttery and seemed to melt in your mouth, there wasn’t a lump to be seen.

The pub as a whole is really homely as well. Students may not have the best reputation amongst all Sheffield locals, but they really bring the place alive when they’re in there. The buzz when you enter for an evening pint is electric, but the calm when you just want to pop in for a pub lunch is relaxing, the place and the punters seem to get the balance just right.

Notty House is a popular pub too, it certainly isn’t just me that loves it. The pies are always in demand, I won’t be the only one who has turned up just too late in the day and found myself with a very small list of options remaining as the rest have sold out. One Facebook reviewer said they’re the “best pies in Sheffield (possibly the world)”… I agree.