A number of pubs in Sheffield are offering customers a free drink – and all you have to do is go to the boozer with your neighbour.

Pub company and Brewer Greene King is making the special offer after commissioning a study that revealed almost half of Brits admit to feeling lonely once a week or more since the Covid-19 lockdown ended. In order to try and beat loneliness in communities, the company is offering a free drink including Ice Breaker Pale Ale, to anyone who visits one of their participating pubs with a neighbour on Wednesday, January 11, between 3pm and 9pm.

Participating pubs in Sheffield include The Ball in Crookes, The Big Tree in Woodseats, Devonshire Arms in Norwood, Penny Black in Pond Hill, city centre and the Red Lion Inn in Gleadless. To claim a free drink, all customers need to one of these pubs with their neighbour and use the codeword ‘Neighbour’ when making a purchase.

The offer can be redeemed on selected drinks* only, including: Ice Breaker Pale Ale pint or bottle, a single Beefeater London Dry, Pink Strawberry or Blood Orange gin with Schweppes tonics and selected soft drinks including a regular glass of draught Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

Andrew Gallagher, marketing director at Greene King Local Pubs, said: “We wanted to start the new year by helping locals to rekindle the feeling of togetherness which has been lost since the pandemic was at its height.

“Local pubs sit at the heart of the community, and we know many people are having a tough time at the minute, which is why we want to bring people together, to enjoy a drink on us.”

