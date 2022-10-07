And having visited many in my time I believe I may have actually found the city’s best rural pub.

With stunning views over the rolling hills of the picturesque Loxley Valley, top quality pub grub and it’s own on-site brewery serving top notch ales, The Wisewood Inn on Loxley Road takes some beating.

The Wisewood Inn Loxley. Meat& Potato Pie with Henderson's Relsh gravy. Picture Scott Merrylees

Walking into the pub you are struck by the welcoming atmosphere and rustic decor with antler chandeliers adorning the ceiling.

The venue is also sectioned off into a drinking side, and an eating side, which allows for two different gastro pub experiences in one.

There is a quiet buzz about the place in this part of Sheffield with many people declaring it as the best place to get a decent pint in the city.

There are a range of fantastic ales available at the bar all brewed on-site at the Loxley Brewery, which is based in an old garage underneath the venue.

Pie at the Wisewood Inn.

There is also an on-site bottling plant, which you can buy via their online store or on draught from the bar upstairs.

The ales are made using their own on-site spring and include a milk stout called Black Dog, a pale ale called Lomas and a Yorkshire Bitter called Halliday.

My personal favourite is the Black Dog, which is named after a Labrador called ‘Charlie’ whom the staff have fond memories of since the pet died in 2020.

The food on offer isn’t half bad either.

The Wisewood Inn Loxley. Picture Scott Merrylees

Having heard rumours that the pie is ‘to die for’, I recently visited and ordered the meat and potato pie.

I enjoyed wolfing down the crusty pastry with succulent chunks of beef and potato, accompanied by homemade cooked chips.

The Wisewood also benefits from a huge beer garden overlooking the majestic rolling hills of the Loxley Valley.

This part of Sheffield, where the city falls away into the Peak District, can lay claim to having many ‘destination pubs’ perfect for a refreshing stop off as part of trip into the countryside.

The beer garden. Picture Scott Merrylees

The nearby Admiral Rodney, Nag’s Head, Plough and Old Horns Inn are all well worth a visit as part of a scenic round walk.

The Wisewood, or any of it’s neighbouring pubs, are well worth a visit.

For more information or to book a table at The Wisewood Inn visit their website at http://www.wisewoodinn.co.uk

The exterior of the pub. Picture Scott Merrylees