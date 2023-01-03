3. Tesco, Fargate

One of Sheffield's premier city centre shopping streets, Fargate, has been hit by numerous closures in recent months and years. But things could be looking up, with an events hub planned there and a new shipping container complex featuring a number of food outlets opening soon. Tesco has also applied to open an Express store in the former New Look unit on Fargate, where it wants to sell alcohol from 6am to midnight, seven days a week.

Photo: Robert Cumber