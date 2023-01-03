Despite the cost of living crisis there are green shoots of optimism for the city’s hospitality industry as a number of new venues have either opened or are planning to open in 2023.
But while some shops in Sheffield have closed due to soaring energy charges, there is hope, with several new shops, cafes, restaurants and bars opening too.
Below are some of the shops, cafes, restaurants and bars that have either recently opened – or are due to open this year.
2. Nest furniture store, Park Hill
What was once one of Sheffield's most notorious pubs has a very different future in store, as a 'luxury furniture and lighting retail destination’.
Nest is due to open its second site at the long vacant former Scottish Queen pub on the ground floor of the Park Hill flats complex on South Street.
3. Tesco, Fargate
One of Sheffield's premier city centre shopping streets, Fargate, has been hit by numerous closures in recent months and years.
But things could be looking up, with an events hub planned there and a new shipping container complex featuring a number of food outlets opening soon.
Tesco has also applied to open an Express store in the former New Look unit on Fargate, where it wants to sell alcohol from 6am to midnight, seven days a week.
4. Duo, Rockingham Street, Sheffield city centre
Duo is a new 500 capacity late bar and club that opened in Sheffield city centre on Friday, October 28. Set within a former school building dating back to the late 1800s, it is a unique space, offering two rooms with different music policies, plus what is being described by the owners as a “secret third room”. The venue will offer luxury seating areas, world class sound and lighting and a range of drinks from around the world.
