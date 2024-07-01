Beer Central: Popular beer specialist in Sheffield's Moor Market being sold after 10 years
Sean Clarke and Deborah Jackson launched Beer Central at the entrance to The Moor Market on the day it opened in November 2013.
In April they announced they were seeking a buyer and now the shutters are down with a note explaining it is only open on Saturday.
Sean said: “The sale is with solicitors at the moment, the new owners will take over later in July and will then reopen at the normal six days per week.”
Mail order and local deliveries are unaffected, he added.
Announcing the sale in April, the owners wrote: “After over 10 fantastic years, we’ve come to the very tough decision to leave our wonderful beer shop and we officially announce that Beer Central is up for sale.
“We're selling for personal reasons (mainly that Sean has got a new job) and you would be buying a much-loved, successful company, with a hard earned reputation for excellent customer service and home to a fabulous range of beer, cider, mead and gifts.”
Mr Clarke first had the idea to open Beer Central in 2012, while sitting in The Sheffield Tap pub.
He went on to leave his job as a teacher at Barnsley College, launching Beer Central on the opening day of The Moor Market in November of 2013.
The company went on to win a string of awards including Best Drinks Retailer in The Star's Shop Sheffield Awards. It was also named South Yorkshire's best beer shop by Ratebeer and was a two-time finalist in the SIBA Best UK Independent Craft Beer Retailer of the year awards.
