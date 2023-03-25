News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield's incredible beer scene is a city success story.

Beer: Sheffield's world class brewers win awards for amazing ales

Sheffield’s reputation for amazing ales has been boosted again with a round of top awards.

By David Walsh
Published 25th Mar 2023, 06:15 GMT

Abbeydale Brewery was crowned Overall Champion in the bottle and can category for its Black Mass IPA at the Society of Independent Beer Awards 2023.

Triple Point Brewery won gold in the national keg amber and dark category for its Vienna lager and silver in the can IPA category for its Flux brew.

Thornbridge, which brews in Bakewell but has several pubs in Sheffield, won bronze in the bottle/can speciality and flavoured beer category with Necessary Evil.

The awards come at a tough time for breweries which are battling a cost of living and energy crisis.

But there is good news on Sheffield’s beer scene with a take over at legendary pub Fagan’s, brewery St Mars of the Desert producing again after a devastating Christmas break-in; Kelham Island brewery being saved last year and thriving independent bottle shops such as Beer Central in The Moor Market.

Brewers Christie McIntosh and Jamie Memmott collect Bottle & Can Overall Champion Award for 'Black Mass'

1. National champs

Brewers Christie McIntosh and Jamie Memmott collect Bottle & Can Overall Champion Award for 'Black Mass'

Abbeydale Brewery brewer Christie McIntosh. Pic Mark Newton

2. Oast so good

Abbeydale Brewery brewer Christie McIntosh. Pic Mark Newton

The best can of beer you can buy, according to the Society of Independent Brewers.

3. Winner

The best can of beer you can buy, according to the Society of Independent Brewers.

Black Mass joins Abbeydale's legendary line up.

4. Line them up

Black Mass joins Abbeydale's legendary line up.

