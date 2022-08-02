The Aperol Chickz burger includes buttermilk chicken, seeded brioche, parmesan crunch, gem lettuce, cheesy garlic bacon crumb, creamy Caesar dressing and an Aperol hot honey butter served with seasoned fries.
Aperol Spritz and its iconic bittersweet taste has been a favourite summer cocktail since the 50s, and now you can eat it as well as drink it.
The Italian aperitif has seen a new surge in popularity this year.
Embracing this newfound popularity of the cult cocktail, Fat Hippo made it the star of their limited edition burger this August - it’s Aperol in a way you’ve never seen it before.
With an Italian summer theme in mind, diners can upgrade their burger with Caesar fries loaded with Caesar dressing and a cheesy garlic bacon crumb.
Why not go all out and start your meal with an expertly mixed Aperol Spritz?
Managing Director and founder of Fat Hippo, Mike Phillips said: “We’re big fans of an Aperol Spritz so when it came to thinking of a new special to celebrate the summer, this was a no-brainer.
“Inspired by classic Italian dishes our chefs have been busy experimenting with the bittersweet, citrus flavour of Aperol and the end result promises to take this iconic summer drink to the next level.”
The burger, fries and Aperol Spritz are available in Fat Hippo restaurants across the UK, on Deliveroo and through Click + Collect, from the August 3-29.