First look inside new Asian restaurant Oodles serving 'Indo-Chinese flavours' coming to Sheffield's London Road

A new restaurant serving ‘Indo-Chinese flavours' is opening on Sheffield's busy London Road this week.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 10:56 am

This will be the 33rd restaurant to open in the UK when it welcomes in customers from Friday, July 8.

Oodles is a family business which was initially established in Leicester, spearheaded by Mohammed and Ismail; two brothers who spotted a gap in the market in 2010, which was the lack of freshly cooked Indo-Chinese food.

Inside Oodles.

In a statement, the company said: “Historically our launches prove to be very popular with local residents, keen to get the first taste of our dishes at a discounted rate and meet our famous stilt walking mascot. Customers are advised to prepare for changes in weather and the prospect of queuing due to popularity.

“With a focal point on open live kitchens and a relaxed atmosphere, the Oodles brand today has become synonymous with providing freshly cooked Indo-Chinese food across the country.”

There are plans to open a further 15 branches across the UK this year.

Inside Oodles.
Oodles on London Road.
London Road.
Inside Oodles.
Inside Oodles.
