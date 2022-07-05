This will be the 33rd restaurant to open in the UK when it welcomes in customers from Friday, July 8.

Oodles is a family business which was initially established in Leicester, spearheaded by Mohammed and Ismail; two brothers who spotted a gap in the market in 2010, which was the lack of freshly cooked Indo-Chinese food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside Oodles.

In a statement, the company said: “Historically our launches prove to be very popular with local residents, keen to get the first taste of our dishes at a discounted rate and meet our famous stilt walking mascot. Customers are advised to prepare for changes in weather and the prospect of queuing due to popularity.

“With a focal point on open live kitchens and a relaxed atmosphere, the Oodles brand today has become synonymous with providing freshly cooked Indo-Chinese food across the country.”

There are plans to open a further 15 branches across the UK this year.

Inside Oodles.

Oodles on London Road.

London Road.

Inside Oodles.