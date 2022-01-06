7 exciting new bars, cafes and restaurants due to open in Sheffield in 2022

Sheffield diners can expect to see plenty of new venues opening in 2022, from a gourmet kebab restaurant to a French wine bar and many others.
We’ve put together this guide of venues opening over the next 12 months.
1. Caffè Tucci
A new venue called Caffe Tucci is set to open on Surrey Street in Sheffield city centre this month in the building previously occupied by the much-loved Sheffield Scene shop. The cafe will serve traditional pastries and cakes, different kinds of coffee, bruschetta, paninis and Italian cured meat and cheese plates
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Naco Brazilian Steakhouse
Naco Brazilian Steakhouse, which is a Portuguese restaurant, offering delicious barbecue meats and limitless salad is set to open in January this year at the New Era Square development on St Mary’s Gate.
Photo: Jane Whitham
3. German Doner Kebab
German Doner Kebab will open in Telegraph House on High Street very soon. It will offer a dine-in experience and takeaway as well click and collect.
Photo: David Walsh
4. La Belle Vie
A sophisticated wine and cocktail bar called La Belle Vie is set to open its doors at the New Era Square development later this month.
Photo: Google