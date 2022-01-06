7 exciting new bars, cafes and restaurants due to open in Sheffield in 2022

These are some of the exciting new bars, cafes and restaurants opening in Sheffield in 2022.

Sheffield is set to welcome a host of exciting new bars, cafes and restaurants in 2022 – these are the ones to look out for.

By Kian Rains
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 1:57 pm

Sheffield diners can expect to see plenty of new venues opening in 2022, from a gourmet kebab restaurant to a French wine bar and many others.

We’ve put together this guide of venues opening over the next 12 months.

1. Caffè Tucci

A new venue called Caffe Tucci is set to open on Surrey Street in Sheffield city centre this month in the building previously occupied by the much-loved Sheffield Scene shop. The cafe will serve traditional pastries and cakes, different kinds of coffee, bruschetta, paninis and Italian cured meat and cheese plates

2. Naco Brazilian Steakhouse

Naco Brazilian Steakhouse, which is a Portuguese restaurant, offering delicious barbecue meats and limitless salad is set to open in January this year at the New Era Square development on St Mary’s Gate.

3. German Doner Kebab

German Doner Kebab will open in Telegraph House on High Street very soon. It will offer a dine-in experience and takeaway as well click and collect.

4. La Belle Vie

A sophisticated wine and cocktail bar called La Belle Vie is set to open its doors at the New Era Square development later this month.

