GoFundMe launched for 'hard working' family of five who fled house fire in Sheffield
A GoFundMe page has been launched to help a Sheffield family of five who fled their home from a house fire over the weekend.
The ‘Five Bs’ of the Eyre-Roberts family - Ben, Beth, Bella (9), Briar (6) and Bryn (4) - are all safe now and staying with family, but were given the fright of their lives on Sunday (April 14) when a blaze erupted in their kitchen in Eastcroft View, Halfway.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue says an unspecified faulty appliance burst into flameS at around 2.20pm and quickly spread through the kitchen.
Dad Ben, 30, safely rushed the three children and their dog out the house in time, while at least two fire engines raced to the scene. Mum Beth, 31, who was reportedly shopping in Crystal Peaks at the time, arrived soon after to find their home devastated but her family safe.
Pictures shared online show how the rented home’s kitchen has been gutted, and smoke damage has spread throughout the house.
Now, Beth’s stepfather, Peter Jones, has launched a GoFundMe page to support the family of five while they put their life back together.
Peter said: “They’re just such a lovely family. Ben and Beth both work so hard - Ben taking all hours he can get and Beth at a full-time mum.
“Right now, they’re staying with friends and family, but they’re not in walking distance of the kids’ school and don’t have a car, so they’re wondering what to do there.
“I just want to help them as much as I can to help them through this period so they can focus on the important things.”
The fundraising page has already raised £540 out of its £1,000 target
