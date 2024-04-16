Windows smashed at Sheffield charity that helps homeless and asylum seekers as police seek man in CCTV picture
and live on Freeview channel 276
Windows at a well known Sheffield charity have been smashed in a suspected vandal attack on a charity which helps asylum seekers and homeless people.
South Yorkshire Police have been called in and are investigating the incident at the The Foundry Charity, on Chapel Walk in Sheffield city centre, which caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.
The charity provides facilities in Sheffield city centre for a wide range of organisations and charities who support some of the most vulnerable people in the city, including asylum seekers and the homeless.
Now police have issued an appeal to try to find a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident, which happened earlier this month. They have issued a CCTV image showing the man they want to speak to.
Officers investigating the incident said in a statement: “We have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection to reports of criminal damage in Sheffield.
“On Monday, March 4, at 10am we received reports of windows being smashed at The Foundry Charity on Chapel Walk.
“It is believed that a suspect damaged two windows of the property, estimating over £6,000 worth of repair costs.
“As enquiries are progressing, we are now keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as we believe he can assist with our investigation.”
The man is described as black, around 6ft tall, with dark short curly hair.
Anyone who thinks they recognise the man in the picture is asked to in touch online on the South Yorkshire Police website, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 247 of March 4, 2024.