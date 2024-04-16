Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thieves stole and damaged one of Sheffield’s new free city centre buses, before abandoning it just outside the city in the early hours.

The company which operates the new all-electric Sheffield Connect service confirmed two buses were broken into last night, with ‘at least one’ stolen.

Pictures show that it was later found abandoned in Killamarsh, with damage reported to have happened to both to the bus and another vehicle.

Picture shows damage at the scene where the Sheffield Connect bus was ditched in Killamarsh. Photo: Danielle Andrews

Wreckage from the bus was still visible at the roadside after it had been removed from the scene.

One resident told The Star that reports on social media had described a bang at around 5.30am.

The operator of the new service, South Pennine Buses, issued a statement on the incident.

The Sheffield Connect shuttle has been rebranded and reborn with four eye-catching green buses, an extra route around town and all while remaining completely free.

South Pennine Buses director Kevin Carr said in a statement this morning: “Shortly before 2am this morning two of our Sheffield Connect buses were illegally entered into by subjects.

“Shortly later, subjects stole at least one of the vehicles from its site. Subsequently during the period of the night significant damage was caused to our vehicle and that of third parties and third party property. We are working with our partners at SYMCA (South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority) and Sheffield City Council , whilst South Yorkshire Police have begun a full investigation to identify the subjects and bring them to account.

“We respectfully ask for your patience whilst these enquiries are ongoing and rest assured our team are working incredibly hard to minimise any disruption.

“We thank you for your understanding and co-operation during what is a very time for our team.”

Launched last week, Sheffield Connect is the city centre's dedicated electric bus service providing free travel for everyone, and is intended to make it easier to get around the city centre.

There are two Sheffield Connect services. Sheffield Connect 1 (SC1) and Sheffield Connect 2 (SC2).

SC1 runs every seven or eight minutes, seven days a week, while SC2 runs every 20 minutes, also seven days a week.

It is not yet known what the effect will be on the services.