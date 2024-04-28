Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Sheffield’s oldest fish and chips shop, and one of the longest-running in Britain, it had to be doing something right.

But now Two Steps, on Sharrow Vale Road, has had the seal of approval from someone who knows a thing or two about chips.

The comedian and writer Eddy Brimson is always on the look out for the best chips in town when he’s touring, and publishes regular reviews on social media.

After being disappointed with the chips he sampled the last time he was in Sheffield, he headed out of the city centre to Two Steps, in Sharrow Vale, which was established in 1895.

This time, Eddy, who was only there for the chips, and not the fish, was much happier.

He described the £2.30 he paid for a ‘big old portion’ of chips as a ‘good deal’. He described them as ‘proper’ chips, praising the ‘lovely crunch’ and the ‘lovely and soft’ centre.

“It’s great when you find a great chippy. Brilliant,” he added.... “I really love chips, and these are great chips.”

He scored his chips from Two Steps 9/10 for both value for money and quality.

If you’re after more than chips, you can rest assured that Two Steps won’t let you down when it comes to the quality of its fish and other dishes, including its traditional Yorkshire fishcakes.

