Fry's 50 best fish and chip takeaways 2024: 2 South Yorkshire chippies among UK's best - but none in Sheffield

This year's top 50 fish and chip takeaways in the UK have been revealed - but it's not the news we were hoping.

Published 15th Mar 2024

Sheffield has once again missed out on the recognition it rightly deserves for its outstanding fish and chip takeaways. 

Fry Magazine’s top 50 list has been revealed for 2024, praising the best fish and chip takeaways in the UK based on its food quality, premises cleanliness, value for money and ease of ordering, staff expertise and social media presence.

This year marks 12 years of the event - and also the 12th year that no venues in Sheffield have received a mention.

The list is produced over months of mystery dining, in which judges visit food establishments unannounced to give each venue a fair review. Venues must have entered the competition to be inspected.

While Sheffield was not listed, there were two venues in South Yorkshire that found themselves proudly on the list - and not for the first time.

Auckley Friery, in Auckley, Doncaster, found itself on the list for the fifth year running. Shaw’s Fish And Chips, in Dodworth, Barnsley, was also mentioned for the third time, having also been included on the list in 2021 and 2018.

To give our city’s takeaways the commendation they should have had, we have put together a list of the top-rated venues in Sheffield, according to Google reviews.

Derbyshire Lane Fish Bar

Derbyshire Lane Fish Bar, on Derbyshire Lane, in Norton Lees, has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, with 328 reviews on Google.

Five Star Fish Bar, on Crookes, in Crookes, has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, with 350 reviews on Google.

Two Steps, on Sharrow Vale Road, in Sharrow, has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, with 371 Google reviews.

