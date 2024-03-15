Sheffield has once again missed out on the recognition it rightly deserves for its outstanding fish and chip takeaways.

Fry Magazine’s top 50 list has been revealed for 2024, praising the best fish and chip takeaways in the UK based on its food quality, premises cleanliness, value for money and ease of ordering, staff expertise and social media presence.

This year marks 12 years of the event - and also the 12th year that no venues in Sheffield have received a mention.

The list is produced over months of mystery dining, in which judges visit food establishments unannounced to give each venue a fair review. Venues must have entered the competition to be inspected.

While Sheffield was not listed, there were two venues in South Yorkshire that found themselves proudly on the list - and not for the first time.

Auckley Friery, in Auckley, Doncaster, found itself on the list for the fifth year running. Shaw’s Fish And Chips, in Dodworth, Barnsley, was also mentioned for the third time, having also been included on the list in 2021 and 2018.

To give our city’s takeaways the commendation they should have had, we have put together a list of the top-rated venues in Sheffield, according to Google reviews.

No mention for Sheffield Auckley Friery, in Aukley, and Dodworth's Shaw's Fish and Chips are the two South Yorkshire chippies to be named as one of the UK's top 50 - but Sheffield still needs a shout out.

Derbyshire Lane Fish Bar Derbyshire Lane Fish Bar, on Derbyshire Lane, in Norton Lees, has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, with 328 reviews on Google.

Five Star Fish Bar Five Star Fish Bar, on Crookes, in Crookes, has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, with 350 reviews on Google.